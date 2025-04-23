“Please Don’t Shoot”: Visakhapatnam Man’s Final Words in Kashmir Terror Attack

Pahalgam: A devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 16 innocent tourists, including a retired banker from Visakhapatnam, a tech professional from Bengaluru, and an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer posted in Hyderabad.

The attack took place in Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist destination also known as “Mini Switzerland”, as families and tourists were enjoying their trip.

Visakhapatnam Resident J. Chandramouli Killed While Trying to Flee

Among the victims was J. Chandramouli, a resident of Pandurangapuram, Visakhapatnam. He was on a vacation with his family when the terrorists attacked.

Reports indicate:

Chandramouli tried to escape the assault, but was chased and shot dead.

Witnesses claim he pleaded for his life, but the attackers showed no mercy.

His body was identified three hours later, and his relatives have left for Pahalgam.

Andhra Techie Madhusudan Somisetty Also Among the Victims

Another victim, Madhusudan Somisetty, a native of Kavali (Nellore district) and resident of Bengaluru, was also killed. He had gone to Kashmir with his family. Like others, he died on the spot during the brutal attack.

IB Officer Shot in Front of Family in Heartbreaking Incident

One of the most tragic stories involved Manish Ranjan, an Intelligence Bureau officer from Hyderabad, originally from Bihar. He was on a Leave Travel Concession (LTC) tour with his wife and children when he was gunned down in front of them.

The attack has sent shockwaves through security agencies and civil society alike.

Telangana and Andhra Leaders Condemn the Attack

Leaders from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh strongly condemned the incident:

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called it a "barbaric and cowardly act."

Jana Sena Party Declares Three-Day Mourning

In response to the tragedy, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) has announced:

Three days of mourning

Flags at half-mast at party offices

Candlelight vigils and human chains to be organized on Friday evening across Andhra Pradesh

Telangana Governor Also Reacts

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma posted on X (formerly Twitter):