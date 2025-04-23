Hyderabad Local Body MLC Elections Begin: MIM vs BJP in Key Battle

Hyderabad: Voting for the local body MLC (Member of Legislative Council) elections in Hyderabad district commenced today, with polling taking place from 8 AM to 4 PM. The elections are being held to elect a representative from the local bodies, with major political players including the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.

Polling Stations and Arrangements

Two polling stations have been set up at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office:

One for GHMC corporators

One for ex-officio members, which includes MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from the district.

The election is being conducted with the deployment of:

250 polling personnel

250 police officers to ensure security and smooth conduct.

The two main candidates contesting the election are:

Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hasan representing AIMIM

representing Gautam Rao representing BJP

Although the BJP does not have the numerical strength in this election, it is still contesting in a strategic move to consolidate its presence in Hyderabad’s local politics.

Voting Demographics: Who’s Voting?

There are a total of 112 eligible voters:

81 GHMC corporators

31 ex-officio members (MPs, MLAs, MLCs)

Party-wise Voter Strength:

MIM : 50 voters

: 50 voters BJP : 24 voters

: 24 voters BRS : 24 voters

: 24 voters Congress: 14 voters

In a significant development, the Congress party has decided to support the MIM candidate, despite not fielding a candidate of its own. According to party sources:

Congress has issued verbal instructions to its 14 voters to support Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hasan .

to its 14 voters to support . This move comes in light of the AIMIM’s consistent support to Congress on key issues over the past 18 months.

The vote counting is scheduled to begin at 8 AM on the 25th of this month. The results will determine the political equation within Hyderabad’s local bodies, especially amid growing contestation between regional and national parties.