Muslim World League Chief Meets PM Modi, Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

Saudi Arabia: The Muslim World League (MWL) has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 16 innocent individuals. MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jeddah to personally offer condolences and express solidarity.

PM Modi Commends MWL’s Stance Against Extremism

During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the Muslim World League’s unwavering stance against terrorism, extremism, and violence. He recalled his previous meeting with Dr. Al-Issa in New Delhi in July 2023, appreciating the organization’s efforts to promote tolerance, moderation, and global harmony.

India’s Diversity Highlighted as a Strength

Prime Minister Modi emphasized India’s commitment to unity in diversity, referencing the ancient Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The world is one family). According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi highlighted India’s multi-religious, multi-lingual, and multi-ethnic fabric as a key source of national strength and pride.

India-Saudi Arabia Relations Strengthened

PM Modi also underscored the strategic and cultural partnership between India and Saudi Arabia, stating that the socio-cultural bonds between the two nations are foundational to their growing bilateral relationship. “India attaches high importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia,” the MEA quoted him as saying.

Details of the Pahalgam Terror Attack

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday in the Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist destination. Terrorists reportedly opened fire indiscriminately on a group of tourists, leading to 16 fatalities, including an intelligence officer, and leaving dozens injured.

Early intelligence suggests the Pakistan-based terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility. This marks one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir in recent years, drawing widespread international condemnation.