President Trump Extends Support to India After Deadly Terrorist Attack in Kashmir

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump has extended full support and heartfelt sympathies to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India following a tragic terrorist attack in South Kashmir that claimed the lives of at least 28 people. The attack was reportedly carried out by militants associated with the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba.

“Deeply Disturbing News”: Trump Reacts on Truth Social

Taking to his official Truth Social account, President Trump condemned the brutal attack, calling it “deeply disturbing.”

“The US stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured,” Trump stated.

“Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all.”

White House Confirms Trump Will Call PM Modi

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Trump has been fully briefed on the situation by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Leavitt stated, “President Trump will be speaking with Prime Minister Modi as soon as he possibly can to express his heartfelt condolences. Our prayers are with the injured, and our nation stands with our ally India.”

US-India Counter-Terrorism Partnership Remains Strong

The United States has consistently supported India’s efforts to combat terrorism. Recently, the Trump administration extradited Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani descent accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which were also carried out by Lashkar-e-Toiba.

President Trump announced the extradition during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the White House in February — the leaders’ first meeting since the beginning of Trump’s second term. Rana was brought to India last Thursday to face charges.

Trump’s Continued Pressure on Pakistan Over Terrorism

President Trump has maintained a firm stance against terrorism and has pressured Pakistan to take concrete action against terror groups operating within its borders. During his first term, he pushed for the prosecution of Hafiz Saeed, founder of Lashkar-e-Toiba, for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.