Why Netanyahu’s Threat to the Houthis Signals a New Phase in Middle East Conflict

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a “forceful response” to ongoing attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, escalating tensions in the region amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Speaking in Tel Aviv on Monday, Netanyahu made a public declaration aimed at both the Houthis and any other adversaries threatening Israel.

“Any attack against Israel will not go unanswered. There will be a forceful response,” Netanyahu said during the televised address.

Netanyahu Highlights Previous Strikes by Israel and U.S. Allies

Although the Israeli Prime Minister did not detail the nature or timing of any forthcoming actions, he made it clear that Israel would not tolerate further aggression. Netanyahu added that the Houthis have already suffered “heavy blows from Israel and American allies” in recent months, referencing previous joint military strikes.

Houthis Intensify Attacks on Israel and U.S. Naval Forces

The warning comes as Houthi forces in Yemen continue to launch long-range missile and drone attacks toward Israeli territory, as well as Israeli-affiliated shipping in the Red Sea. These attacks began in October 2023 following the start of the war in Gaza, as the Houthis claimed solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli bombardment.

Also Read: UNRWA: 69% of Gaza Under Israeli Displacement Orders Amid Renewed Assaults

In a televised speech last Thursday, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi claimed responsibility for:

26 attacks on Israel

33 strikes against U.S. warships, including the USS Harry S. Truman

According to al-Houthi, these attacks utilized 30 ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israel and 122 missiles and drones against U.S. naval vessels.

Israeli and U.S.-Led Coalition Intercepts and Responds

The Israeli military, alongside a U.S.-led naval coalition operating in the Red Sea, has intercepted many of the incoming threats. In response, both forces have conducted several airstrikes on Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen, targeting key military infrastructure in an effort to deter future aggression.

Regional Tensions Continue to Rise

As cross-border hostilities persist, Netanyahu’s remarks indicate that Israel may step up its military actions. With ongoing Houthi strikes and retaliatory airstrikes by Israel and U.S. forces, the conflict shows no signs of de-escalation in the near term.