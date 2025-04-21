UNRWA: 69% of Gaza Under Israeli Displacement Orders Amid Renewed Assaults

Gaza: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has reported that 69% of the Gaza Strip is now under active Israeli displacement orders, with the humanitarian crisis in the region deteriorating rapidly.

Between March 18 and April 14, the Israeli military issued at least 20 new displacement orders, UNRWA said in a statement on Sunday. The agency currently operates 115 shelters across Gaza, providing refuge to over 90,000 displaced Palestinians.

Over 420,000 People Displaced Again Since Ceasefire Collapse

UNRWA highlighted that more than 420,000 people have been newly displaced since the March 18 collapse of a two-month ceasefire. The breakdown of the truce has led to intensified Israeli air and ground operations across the besieged enclave.

The agency warned that the situation is becoming “increasingly catastrophic” due to both continued Israeli shelling and a seven-week-long blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“An immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian and commercial access to Gaza are urgently needed,” UNRWA stated.

Israel Blocks Humanitarian Aid Amid Escalating Attacks

Since March 2, Israel has completely blocked humanitarian aid from entering Gaza. After the ceasefire formally ended on March 18, Israeli forces resumed widespread attacks, targeting both civilian and refugee-populated areas.

According to Gaza Civil Defence, at least 29 Palestinians were killed on Sunday alone due to Israeli strikes.

Dozens Killed in Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

In central Gaza , an Israeli airstrike hit a residential house in Nuseirat refugee camp , killing 10 people and injuring several others.

, an Israeli airstrike hit a , killing and injuring several others. In southern Gaza , a drone strike on a tent sheltering displaced civilians in Al-Mawasi (Khan Younis) killed a Palestinian woman and wounded four others.

, a sheltering displaced civilians in killed a and wounded four others. Additional Israeli air raids in Khan Younis killed four more people, as per Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal.

Gaza War Death Toll Surpasses 51,000

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Sunday’s casualties raise the total number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing war to 51,201, with 116,869 others injured since the conflict began in October 2023.

So far, 1,827 Palestinians have died, and 4,828 have been wounded since the ceasefire collapsed in March 2024 alone.