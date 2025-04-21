Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’ to Hit Theatres on February 27, 2026

Mumbai: The highly anticipated third installment of the Mardaani franchise, starring Rani Mukerji, is all set to release in theatres on February 27, 2026, just days before the Holi festival. The film’s release date was officially announced by Yash Raj Films on Monday via their social media platforms.

The decision to release ‘Mardaani 3’ ahead of Holi, which falls on March 4, 2026, aligns with the film’s core theme — the triumph of good over evil. The makers hinted that the action-packed thriller will depict a “bloody, violent clash” between the righteousness of Shivani Shivaji Roy and sinister forces.

Rani Mukerji Returns as Fearless Cop Shivani Shivaji Roy

Rani Mukerji reprises her iconic role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fierce and justice-driven cop. Known for her no-nonsense approach, Shivani’s character has resonated with fans as a powerful symbol of justice, especially in a male-dominated genre.

In a recent statement, Rani described the upcoming film as “dark, deadly, and brutal”, sparking excitement among fans of the franchise. The announcement has created a buzz across social media and film forums.

Mardaani: Bollywood’s Leading Female-Centric Franchise

Launched in 2014, Mardaani is recognized as the biggest solo female-led franchise in Hindi cinema. Over the years, the series has garnered a cult following due to its gritty narrative, intense action, and strong female lead.

‘Mardaani’ (2014) , directed by Pradeep Sarkar , tackled the issue of human trafficking .

, directed by , tackled the issue of . ‘Mardaani 2’ (2019), directed by Gopi Puthran, focused on a psychopathic rapist and murderer.

Both films have been praised for their realistic portrayal of crime and compelling storytelling, especially when it comes to crafting dreadful, unforgettable villains.

What to Expect in Mardaani 3

While the plot of Mardaani 3 remains under wraps, early hints suggest it will continue to portray the gritty underbelly of crime, with Shivani once again taking on a powerful and dangerous adversary.

The makers have promised a film that pushes the envelope further in terms of intensity, action, and emotional depth, ensuring it remains in line with the franchise’s core values.

Mark Your Calendars for February 27, 2026

With its Holi-timed release and the return of one of Bollywood’s most celebrated female protagonists, ‘Mardaani 3’ is expected to be a major box-office event. Fans and cinephiles alike can look forward to another edge-of-the-seat thriller that delivers both action and a powerful message.