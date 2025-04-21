“No One Can Erase KCR’s Legacy”: KTR Launches Fierce Attack on BJP & Congress

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) called upon the people of Telangana to rally behind Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), declaring his return as Chief Minister a “historic necessity” for the state’s progress. He made these remarks during a gathering at Telangana Bhavan, where several leaders from the Attapur division officially joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

KTR invited the new members by presenting them with pink party scarves in the presence of Rajendranagar BRS in-charge Patolla Karthik Reddy.

Congress and BJP Criticized for “Damaging Telangana’s Progress”

In his speech, KTR strongly criticized both the Congress and the BJP, accusing them of reversing the progress made by KCR over a decade of governance.

“The Congress is undoing everything KCR built. The real damage is not our political loss but the setback suffered by the Telangana community,” he said.

KTR also compared KCR to notable leaders, stating:

“KCR achieved Telangana’s swarajya. Just as YS Rajasekhar Reddy is remembered for Arogyasri and Chandrababu Naidu for IT development, KCR will be remembered for securing Telangana’s identity. No one can erase his legacy.”

“Communal Madness” and Bulldozer Politics Slammed

Targeting the BJP, KTR accused the party of promoting religious polarization rather than governance:

“Since 2014, Hindus who lived peacefully are now being told they are in danger. This is communal madness, not leadership. Religion is being used as a political tool. Where are the promises? All we hear is ‘Hindu, Muslim, Pakistan, Jai Shri Ram, Modi’ during elections.”

KTR also lashed out at the Telangana government under Revanth Reddy, accusing it of bulldozing poor people’s homes under the guise of “Hydra” operations, while sparing the elite:

“Ministers and relatives of the CM living in the FTL of the tank are untouched, while poor families are being targeted with bulldozers,” he said.

KTR Highlights Delay in Key Welfare Schemes

Further criticizing the current administration, KTR pointed out the non-disbursement of critical welfare schemes such as:

Rythu Bandhu

Tulasi Gold Scheme

Loan Waivers

Scooty Distribution for Women

He also questioned the government’s decision to spend ₹1.5 lakh crore on the Moosi project, calling it an unbalanced allocation of resources.

BRS Silver Jubilee Meet Set for April 27 in Warangal

KTR ended his address by inviting people across the state to join the BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations on April 27 in Warangal, urging them to “stand by KCR” as a symbol of Telangana’s identity and resilience.

Former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and other senior party leaders were also present at the event.