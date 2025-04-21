US Vice President JD Vance Arrives in India for Historic 4-Day Diplomatic Visit

New Delhi: United States Vice President J.D. Vance, along with his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and their three children, arrived in India on Monday for a landmark four-day official visit aimed at bolstering US-India strategic and economic ties.

This visit marks the first trip by a serving US Vice President to India since Joe Biden’s 2013 visit, signaling renewed momentum in bilateral relations.

Vice President Vance Welcomed with Guard of Honour in New Delhi

The Vice President landed at Air Force Station, Palam after beginning his international tour in Italy on Friday. Upon arrival, he was greeted by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and honored with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the airport.

Key Talks with PM Modi and Indian Leadership Scheduled

Vice President Vance is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening at the PM’s official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Formal discussions will be followed by a state dinner. The meeting will also include top Indian officials such as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Topics expected to dominate the talks include:

The US-India bilateral trade agreement under negotiation

under negotiation Regional security cooperation

Technological and economic partnerships

Focus on Trade, Tariffs, and Economic Collaboration

The visit comes at a time when bilateral trade discussions have gained traction. Talks were revived following former President Donald Trump’s tariff imposition, which had disrupted trade dynamics between the two countries.

Currently, India faces a 10% tariff, reduced from the original 26%, as part of a 90-day pause in the broader tariff rollout. Discussions during this visit may pave the way toward finalizing a comprehensive trade agreement.

Personal and Cultural Elements Highlighted in Visit

Accompanying the Vice President is his wife Usha Vance, who has Indian roots tracing back to Andhra Pradesh, and their three children – Ewan (7), Vivek (4), and Mirabel (2). While there is no confirmation of family reunions, the family’s presence highlights the cultural and personal dimension of this diplomatic trip.

The itinerary also includes cultural visits to Agra and Jaipur, offering a blend of diplomacy and heritage for the high-profile US delegation.

Strengthening Strategic Ties Amid Global Geopolitical Shifts

This is Vice President Vance’s first visit to India and second meeting with Prime Minister Modi, following their initial engagement in Paris during the AI Summit earlier this year. His visit follows the recent high-level trip by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in March, who attended the Raisina Dialogue.

The Vice President is traveling with a five-member delegation, including senior officials from the Pentagon and State Department, further emphasizing the importance Washington places on this relationship.

A New Chapter in US-India Relations

As global geopolitical dynamics and economic realignments continue to shift, Vice President Vance’s trip underscores the strategic importance of the US-India partnership. His visit is expected to set the tone for future high-level dialogues and foster deeper collaboration between the two democracies.