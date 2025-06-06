From Art to Heart: Akhil Akkineni Marries Hyderabad Artist Zainab Ravji

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Akkineni Akhil, son of superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, has officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and artist Zainab Ravji. The wedding took place in the early hours of Friday at Nagarjuna’s luxurious residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, in a close-knit Vedic ceremony.

Wedding Attended by Tollywood’s Biggest Stars

The wedding, held at 3 AM, was a private affair attended by family and close friends. Prominent guests included:

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela

Director Prashanth Neel

Actor Sumanth

Akhil’s brother, Naga Chaitanya, who led the post-wedding baraat

Grand Reception to Be Held at Annapurna Studios on June 8

The star couple will host a lavish reception on June 8 at Annapurna Studios, which is expected to see attendance from top Tollywood celebrities, political leaders, and industrialists.

Zainab Ravji: Artist and Daughter of a Business Tycoon

Zainab Ravji, born in Hyderabad, is a noted artist. She showcased her work in a painting exhibition titled “Reflection” in Hyderabad. She also had a brief acting stint in the indie film Meenakshi: A Tale of Three Cities.

Her father, Zulfi Ravji, is a well-known name in the construction industry, making the wedding a union of two influential families in art and business.

A Quiet Love Story with a Surprise Ending

While the details of Akhil and Zainab’s love story remain under wraps, it is believed that they met during Zainab’s art exhibition. Their relationship became public after their engagement in November 2024.

Interestingly, the wedding was briefly postponed due to Akhil’s brother Naga Chaitanya’s wedding with actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024.

Akhil’s Past Engagement and Current Projects

This is not the first time Akhil was close to marriage. In 2016, he was engaged to Shreya Bhupal, granddaughter of industrialist GVK Reddy, but the wedding was called off, creating a buzz in film and business circles.