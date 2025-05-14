From Plus to Edge: Samsung’s Galaxy S-Series May Be Getting a Bold New Look

In a twist that’s catching the attention of smartphone fans and industry watchers alike, Samsung appears to be shaking up its future Galaxy S-series lineup. Just a day after unveiling the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge on May 13, fresh rumors have surfaced suggesting that Samsung is already working on its next-generation Edge variant — the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Could Replace the ‘Plus’ Model

According to a report from TheLec.net, Samsung is allegedly planning to replace the traditional Plus variant with the Edge model in its upcoming Galaxy S26 series. If true, this would result in a three-model lineup consisting of:

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 Edge

Galaxy S26 Ultra

This internal project, reportedly codenamed “NPA”, follows the current “PA” (Paradigm) codename used for the Galaxy S25 series. While the S25 lineup includes four devices — S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and the newly introduced S25 Edge, Samsung may scale it down in 2026 if current market trends and sales dictate the need.

Early Development Stage: Supplier Selection in Progress

It’s still early days for the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung has initiated supplier selection, and key hardware decisions are still in flux. The performance and reception of the Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly play a major role in shaping the final Galaxy S26 lineup.

According to insiders, if the S25 Edge performs well commercially, it could permanently replace the Plus model. But if it underperforms, Samsung may revert to its traditional S, Plus, and Ultra lineup.

Rumors Clash: Three or Four Devices in the S26 Lineup?

While the latest report points to a three-model strategy, conflicting rumors suggest Samsung may still go with four devices. This is based on leaks indicating that Samsung is developing four distinct OLED panels for the Galaxy S26 series — a strong hint that the Plus model may not be entirely out of the picture.

As of now, no official confirmation has been made regarding the final lineup.

Market Trends May Influence Galaxy S26 Strategy

Industry trends show that consumers increasingly prefer either the base flagship model or the high-end Ultra variant. The mid-tier Plus models have seen declining interest in recent years. As a result, the Edge variant may become Samsung’s answer to revamping the mid-tier space — offering sleek designs and top-tier specs without Ultra pricing.

Final Thoughts: Is Samsung Reshaping the Galaxy S-Series?

The introduction of the S25 Edge and rumors of a simplified Galaxy S26 lineup reflect Samsung’s responsiveness to shifting market dynamics. Whether the S26 Edge will successfully replace the Plus model remains to be seen, but it’s clear the South Korean tech giant is not afraid to experiment.

With the Galaxy S26 launch expected in early 2026, we can expect more concrete leaks and details in the coming months.