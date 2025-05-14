New Metro Lines Approved – But One Route Has an Unexpected Twist

The much-anticipated Phase 2B of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project is moving ahead, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) recently approved by the Board of Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), chaired by the Chief Secretary.

The proposed expansion, estimated at ₹19,000 crore, will span 86.5 km and introduce connectivity across three major routes: JBS-Medchal, JBS-Shameerpet, and Shamshabad Airport–Future City.

Metro Route Details: JBS to Medchal and Shameerpet

The new phase includes two important stretches from JBS (Jubilee Bus Station):

JBS to Shameerpet : Covering 22 km via Karkhana, Alwal, Hakimpet, Tumkunta, and Shameerpet. A unique feature here is a 1.5 km underground stretch near the Hakimpet Air Force Station , designed to meet defense objections regarding elevated tracks.

: Covering 22 km via Karkhana, Alwal, Hakimpet, Tumkunta, and Shameerpet. A unique feature here is a near the , designed to meet defense objections regarding elevated tracks. JBS to Medchal: Spanning 24.5 km through Tadbund, Boinpally, Suchitra, and Kompally. Due to Airport Authority height restrictions, this line, along with the Shameerpet route, will run at a lower elevation than existing corridors.

Shamshabad Airport to Future City Route: Focus on Greenfield Development

A 40-km metro line is proposed from Shamshabad Airport to the planned Future City, with the terminal station at the airport being underground. The elevated track will run up to Raviryala ORR, after which it will follow an 18 km greenfield road corridor, as proposed by the state government.

Also Read: Shocking Claims About CM Change in Telangana—Is KCR About to Take Over?

Engineering Challenges and Route Design

The DPRs for each of the three routes were prepared separately. Unlike previous designs, no double-deck structures are proposed in this phase. Although earlier plans involved metro stations atop roadways (double-deck pillars), high-altitude stations presented operational challenges. HAML has now opted for standard elevated or underground alignments for better efficiency.

Joint Venture Between Centre and State

The second part of Phase 2 is proposed as a joint venture between the Central and State Governments. Funding details include:

30% of the cost by the State Government

18% by the Central Government

48% through bank loans

4% via Public-Private Partnership (PPP)

The final DPR will be submitted to the Central Government following approval in the upcoming Telangana State Cabinet meeting.

Boost to Hyderabad’s Urban Mobility

This expansion marks a significant milestone in Hyderabad’s urban infrastructure and promises improved connectivity, especially to strategic locations like the airport and upcoming urban zones. With a focus on sustainable, integrated transport, Hyderabad Metro Phase 2B is poised to transform public transport across the city.