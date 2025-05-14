Shocking Claims About CM Change in Telangana—Is KCR About to Take Over?

Hyderabad: A major political storm has erupted in Telangana following remarks by former BJP MLA NVSS Prabhakar. Speaking to the media recently, Prabhakar hinted at a significant shift in the state’s political landscape, including a change in the Chief Minister’s position and the potential merger of the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) with the Congress.

The comments have sent shockwaves across the state, as Prabhakar revealed that a compromise agreement had been reached between Congress and BRS, indicating the merger could take place either on June 2 or after December 9.

BRS-Congress Merger: Will It Transform Telangana Politics?

Prabhakar’s comments suggest that the merger of BRS with Congress is imminent, creating a significant political shift in the state. While the details remain unclear, political analysts are closely watching the potential fallout of such a development. If true, this merger could shake up the current political equations, changing alliances and strategies in Telangana’s power corridors.

KCR to Replace Revanth as Chief Minister

In another bold assertion, Prabhakar confirmed that a change in Chief Minister is “certain” in the state. According to him, KCR (K. Chandrashekar Rao), the Chief Minister of Telangana, is poised to replace Revanth Reddy as the CM. This shift, if it materializes, would mark a pivotal moment in Telangana’s politics.

Prabhakar’s comments have fueled intense speculation about the future leadership dynamics, especially since the Congress party has been on a strong footing in the state with leaders like Revanth Reddy making waves.

Harish Rao’s Statement: A Sign of the Political Realignment

Adding weight to the speculation, Harish Rao, a prominent leader of BRS, recently made a statement indicating that he is willing to work under the leadership of KTR (K. T. Rama Rao). Rao’s statement is being seen by many as a clear sign of an upcoming political realignment within the ruling party, signaling that major changes are in the works.

Political Reactions: What Does This Mean for Telangana?

The revelation has stirred up reactions from various political quarters, with opposition parties expressing concern about the potential implications for the state’s governance. If the merger between Congress and BRS does happen, it will undoubtedly change the political landscape, with power dynamics shifting in favor of new alliances.

With Telangana facing a series of political shifts, the coming weeks could see intense political negotiations and power struggles as the state prepares for the possibility of a new leadership structure.