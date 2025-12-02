Future Kids School Dominates Secunderabad Basketball Club League 2025, Wins Both Boys & Girls Titles

Secunderabad: Future Kids School emerged as the undisputed champion in both the boys’ and girls’ categories at the Secunderabad Basketball Club League 2025 (U-14), held at Secunderabad Club from October 20 to December 1, 2025.

Organised by Secunderabad Club, the month-long league featured strong participation from leading schools in the city, culminating in a dominant performance by Future Kids School across all stages.

Finals – Boys

Future Kids School clinched the boys’ championship with an impressive 54–39 victory over Oakridge International School.

Rishab was declared the Finals MVP for his standout performance.

Also Read: Assam: PM Modi reiterates commitment on Asom Diwas

Finals – Girls

In the girls’ final, Future Kids School delivered a commanding 30–04 win against Niraj Public School.

Laasya was named the Finals MVP, leading her team from the front.

Semi-finals Summary

Boys

Oakridge International School beat Secunderabad Club

Score: 45–25

beat Secunderabad Club 45–25 Future Kids School beat Sunflower School

Score: 52–34

Girls

Future Kids School beat Suchitra Academy

Score: 45–12

beat Suchitra Academy 45–12 Niraj Public School beat Secunderabad Club

Score: 28–14

Third-place Playoffs

Boys

Sunflower School beat Secunderabad Club

Score: 50–26

Girls

Suchitra Academy beat Niraj International School

Score: 18–02

Final Standings

Boys Category

Future Kids School – Captain: Armaan Oakridge International School – Captain: Arjun D Sunflower School – Captain: Faiz

Girls Category