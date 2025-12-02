Future Kids School Dominates Secunderabad Basketball Club League 2025, Wins Both Boys & Girls Titles
Future Kids School emerged as the undisputed champion in both the boys’ and girls’ categories at the Secunderabad Basketball Club League 2025 (U-14), held at Secunderabad Club from October 20 to December 1, 2025.
Organised by Secunderabad Club, the month-long league featured strong participation from leading schools in the city, culminating in a dominant performance by Future Kids School across all stages.
Finals – Boys
Future Kids School clinched the boys’ championship with an impressive 54–39 victory over Oakridge International School.
Rishab was declared the Finals MVP for his standout performance.
Finals – Girls
In the girls’ final, Future Kids School delivered a commanding 30–04 win against Niraj Public School.
Laasya was named the Finals MVP, leading her team from the front.
Semi-finals Summary
Boys
- Oakridge International School beat Secunderabad Club
Score: 45–25
- Future Kids School beat Sunflower School
Score: 52–34
Girls
- Future Kids School beat Suchitra Academy
Score: 45–12
- Niraj Public School beat Secunderabad Club
Score: 28–14
Third-place Playoffs
Boys
- Sunflower School beat Secunderabad Club
Score: 50–26
Girls
- Suchitra Academy beat Niraj International School
Score: 18–02
Final Standings
Boys Category
- Future Kids School – Captain: Armaan
- Oakridge International School – Captain: Arjun D
- Sunflower School – Captain: Faiz
Girls Category
- Future Kids School – Captain: Laasya
- Niraj Public School – Captain: Hamsini
- Suchitra Academy – Captain: Nidhi