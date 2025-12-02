Hyderabad

Future Kids School Dominates Secunderabad Basketball Club League 2025, Wins Both Boys & Girls Titles

Future Kids School emerged as the undisputed champion in both the boys’ and girls’ categories at the Secunderabad Basketball Club League 2025 (U-14), held at Secunderabad Club from October 20 to December 1, 2025.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi2 December 2025 - 17:29
Secunderabad: Future Kids School emerged as the undisputed champion in both the boys’ and girls’ categories at the Secunderabad Basketball Club League 2025 (U-14), held at Secunderabad Club from October 20 to December 1, 2025.

Organised by Secunderabad Club, the month-long league featured strong participation from leading schools in the city, culminating in a dominant performance by Future Kids School across all stages.

Finals – Boys

Future Kids School clinched the boys’ championship with an impressive 54–39 victory over Oakridge International School.
Rishab was declared the Finals MVP for his standout performance.

Finals – Girls

In the girls’ final, Future Kids School delivered a commanding 30–04 win against Niraj Public School.
Laasya was named the Finals MVP, leading her team from the front.

Semi-finals Summary

Boys

  • Oakridge International School beat Secunderabad Club
    Score: 45–25
  • Future Kids School beat Sunflower School
    Score: 52–34

Girls

  • Future Kids School beat Suchitra Academy
    Score: 45–12
  • Niraj Public School beat Secunderabad Club
    Score: 28–14

Third-place Playoffs

Boys

  • Sunflower School beat Secunderabad Club
    Score: 50–26

Girls

  • Suchitra Academy beat Niraj International School
    Score: 18–02

Final Standings

Boys Category

  1. Future Kids School – Captain: Armaan
  2. Oakridge International School – Captain: Arjun D
  3. Sunflower School – Captain: Faiz

Girls Category

  1. Future Kids School – Captain: Laasya
  2. Niraj Public School – Captain: Hamsini
  3. Suchitra Academy – Captain: Nidhi

