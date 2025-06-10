G Kishan Reddy: “Every Teacher Should Be an Ambassador for Yoga”

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has called on educators across the country to become “Ambassadors for Yoga” as part of a national push to promote holistic wellness. Speaking at a preparatory meeting in Hyderabad ahead of the 11th International Yoga Day, the Minister emphasized the vital role yoga plays in maintaining physical and mental health in today’s fast-paced lifestyle.

International Yoga Day 2025 to Be Celebrated on June 20 in Hyderabad

Breaking from tradition, this year’s International Yoga Day celebrations in Hyderabad will be held a day earlier, on June 20, at Lal Bahadur Stadium.

G Kishan Reddy announced that the event will witness participation from several prominent dignitaries, including the Governor of Telangana, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and other esteemed guests.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the main Yoga Day event being organized in Visakhapatnam.

“Yoga Is the Cure for Modern Lifestyles,” Says Kishan Reddy

Highlighting the increasing health challenges of modern society, Reddy said,

“To be mentally, physically, and energetically fit, all should practice Yoga daily.”

He pointed to common lifestyle problems such as:

Exposure to pesticide-laden food

Air pollution and heavy traffic

and heavy traffic Sedentary habits and excessive screen time

and excessive screen time Rising levels of stress and lifestyle diseases

Reddy stressed that people today often neglect physical activity, leading to a range of preventable health issues. “Many spend thousands of rupees on hospitals and doctors for problems that could be alleviated or prevented through regular yoga practice,” he added.

Teachers to Play a Key Role in Promoting Yoga Culture

As part of this year’s campaign, teachers are being urged to lead by example and incorporate yoga into their daily routines as well as their educational environments.

“Every teacher should be an ambassador for Yoga. They have the power to influence young minds and instill healthy habits early on,” said Reddy.