Gas Cylinder Explosion Narrowly Averted in Mumbai Home – CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Mumbai: A major fire accident was narrowly avoided in a residential house in Mumbai after a gas cylinder mishap triggered a sudden explosion. The incident, captured on CCTV and widely circulated on social media, has reignited discussions about LPG safety in Indian households.

Gas Leak Triggers Fire as Cylinder Falls in Living Room

The incident occurred on June 18 around 3 PM, when a woman was trying to attach a gas pipe to the stove. The gas pipe accidentally detached, and gas started leaking uncontrollably. In a panic, the woman dragged the cylinder out of the kitchen and left it in the hall, then fled the house.

Despite the gas spread, no immediate ignition occurred, allowing the gas to dissipate for a while. When the woman returned with another person to remove the cylinder, a sudden explosion and fire erupted, reportedly triggered by residual gas contact with a source of ignition.

CCTV Captures Moment of Explosion

The dramatic moment was caught on the hall’s CCTV camera, showing the flames erupting just seconds after the individuals re-entered the house. Fortunately, both managed to escape within seconds through two open doors, narrowly avoiding serious injury or death.

The footage, now viral, shows how open doors and windows helped reduce the explosion’s intensity, allowing gas to escape before it could accumulate dangerously.

Exact Location Still Unknown

They were fortunate that all doors and windows were open, allowing much of the gas to escape outdoors, significantly reducing the explosion's impact.

Though several national media outlets reported the incident as taking place in Mumbai, the exact location within the city remains unconfirmed. The video was reportedly shared by a local resident who claimed the fire was minimized due to ventilation in the home.

Netizens React, Call for Better Gas Safety Awareness

The video has sparked widespread concern and calls for increased awareness of LPG safety measures. Social media users are urging others to seek professional help when handling gas cylinders, especially in the event of a leak.

“Never try to fix a gas leak on your own. Always turn off the main valve and call the gas agency,” one user commented. “Everyone should know basic LPG safety. This could have ended tragically,” another wrote.

Others recommended simple practices such as turning off the gas supply when not cooking, ensuring proper ventilation, and regularly checking gas pipes and regulators.

LPG Safety Tips Gaining Attention After Incident

In light of the incident, experts have reminded citizens to follow these safety precautions: