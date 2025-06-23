“Ground the Jets!” – Public Raises Alarm Over Air India Boeing 787-8

New Delhi: A recent nationwide survey conducted by LocalCircles has revealed growing passenger concern over the safety of Air India’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft, especially in the wake of the tragic Ahmedabad crash on May 12, which claimed at least 270 lives.

According to the survey, 56% of respondents believe that Air India should suspend operations of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft until safety issues are fully resolved.

Flyers Want Caution Before Resuming Boeing 787-8 Operations

The LocalCircles survey included feedback from over 40,000 participants across India. When asked whether Air India should ground its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner fleet, the responses were as follows:

56% said: “Yes, grounding is the right decision until issues are resolved”

said: “Yes, grounding is the right decision until issues are resolved” 34% said: “No, unless there is solid evidence of a technical issue”

said: “No, unless there is solid evidence of a technical issue” 10% responded: “Can’t say”

This growing anxiety comes after the fatal crash in Ahmedabad, raising fresh questions about the safety standards of long-haul aircraft operated by Indian carriers.

What Do Passengers Prioritize While Booking Flights?

The survey also explored what factors influence Indian travelers’ decisions when booking flight tickets in the coming months. Here’s what respondents said they prioritize:

Factor Percentage (%) Type of Aircraft 41% Airline Company 59% Ticket Price 78% Flight Timings 64% Flight Connections/Travel Time 41% Other Factors 14% Can’t Say 5%

These findings indicate that ticket price remains the top priority (78%), but aircraft type (41%) and airline brand (59%) are also becoming key factors for Indian fliers — especially after the tragic incident.

Passengers Increasingly Aware of Aircraft Type

One of the most striking takeaways is that a significant share of passengers (41%) now consider the aircraft model a deciding factor. This marks a shift from earlier trends where passengers rarely checked aircraft types while booking.

Industry experts believe this reflects a heightened awareness about aviation safety, especially following high-profile accidents.

Air India Yet to Officially Ground Dreamliner Fleet

As of now, Air India has not suspended operations of its Boeing 787-8 fleet, although internal reviews and DGCA inspections are reportedly underway. The airline and aviation regulators are under pressure to reassure passengers amid growing calls for transparency and accountability.