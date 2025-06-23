Jubilee Hills By-Election: AIMIM Prepares to Challenge Congress and BRS

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is intensifying its political campaign in Jubilee Hills as the assembly by-election nears. The party, which has historically dominated the Old City of Hyderabad, is now turning its attention to expanding its influence in upscale and demographically diverse areas like Jubilee Hills.

AIMIM’s Past Performance and Political Strategy

AIMIM first contested the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat in the 2014 elections, where Naveen Yadav, a candidate from the Backward Classes (BC) community, came in second with a narrow margin of over 9,000 votes. This marked the party’s significant entry into an area previously out of its stronghold.

In 2018, AIMIM did not field a candidate, extending informal support to the then BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) government. Naveen Yadav, who had by then parted ways with the party, contested independently and secured over 18,000 votes.

During the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, AIMIM extended support to the ruling BRS across the state, including in Jubilee Hills. However, with the BRS losing power and Congress forming the new government, the political dynamics in Jubilee Hills have shifted.

By-Election Triggered by Death of Sitting BRS MLA

The Jubilee Hills by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. With the seat vacated, all major political parties, including the ruling Congress and AIMIM, are preparing for a heated contest.

Although the BRS is likely to contest to retain its former seat, AIMIM sees this by-election as an opportunity to increase its legislative footprint. Its presence in multiple municipal divisions and sustained grassroots activities, like daily padayatras (public marches), have helped consolidate support among minority communities and local residents.

One-Third Muslim Voters: A Strong Base for AIMIM

Muslims make up approximately one-third of the electorate in Jubilee Hills, giving AIMIM a crucial demographic advantage. The party is also actively engaging with local issues, conducting outreach programs, and showcasing its work through community initiatives.

Candidature of Syeda Falak Under Consideration

With former candidate Mohammed Rasheed receiving a lukewarm response in the previous election, AIMIM is now considering fresh faces. One strong contender is Syeda Falak, a national karate champion and a prominent women’s rights activist. Falak has led multiple protests, including at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, and Deoband, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), gaining national attention.

The party is also evaluating the potential of two other corporators as possible candidates for the seat.

Friendly Equations with Congress Could Influence Contest

Interestingly, AIMIM, which earlier maintained close ties with BRS, has reportedly grown closer to the ruling Congress government after the recent power shift. Political observers suggest this could lead to a friendly contest, with AIMIM looking to secure its space without directly threatening Congress’s broader electoral goals.