Khamenei Warns Israel of Continued Retaliation After US Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stern warning to Israel following recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. In his first public statement on the matter, Khamenei vowed that the “Zionist enemy” would continue to face punishment for what he called a “big crime.”

Khamenei Vows Punishment: “It Is Being Punished Right Now”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ayatollah Khamenei stated:

“The punishment continues. The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished, and it is being punished; it is being punished right now.” Also Read: Middle East air travel hit hard as airlines avoid region after US strikes on Iran

His statement marks a sharp escalation in rhetoric amid growing regional tensions sparked by Israeli strikes on June 13, which targeted multiple Iranian sites, including nuclear and military facilities. The attacks resulted in the deaths of senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, according to Iranian state sources.

Iran Retaliates with Missile and Drone Strikes on Israel

Following the Israeli offensive, Iran launched a series of missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli infrastructure. As of June 22, Iran’s Health Ministry reported over 400 fatalities and 3,500 injuries within its borders. In contrast, Israel has reported 24 deaths in the retaliatory attacks.

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Ambulance Occupants in Isfahan

Late Sunday, Iranian media reported an Israeli drone strike in Najafabad County, Isfahan province, that struck an ambulance, killing all three occupants — the patient, the driver, and a companion.

Governor Hamidreza Mohammadi Fesharaki confirmed the casualties, stating that the ambulance was clearly marked and transporting a civilian when it was targeted.

Netanyahu: Israel Will Press On in Iran and Gaza

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained a defiant stance, saying:

“Israel will continue to operate at full tilt in both Iran and Gaza. We will not be dragged into a war of attrition. We will not stop this historic operation before we achieve our goals.”

Iranian Parliament Supports Closing Strait of Hormuz

On Monday, Iran’s Parliament voted to recommend the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil passes. While symbolic, the vote signals growing domestic pressure to escalate against US and Israeli actions.

The Supreme National Security Council, led by Khamenei, retains final authority over military decisions, including whether to act on the Strait closure.

US Launches “Operation Midnight Hammer” Without Congressional Approval

The US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Fordow, and Natanz — part of “Operation Midnight Hammer” — mark the first direct American military involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict. The move has sparked significant controversy in Washington due to the lack of Congressional authorization for the operation.

Global Concerns Over Escalation and Energy Markets

With potential threats to the Strait of Hormuz, global energy markets remain on edge. Analysts warn that any disruption could cause a sharp spike in oil prices and lead to broader instability across the Middle East.