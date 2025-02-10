Watch: Gaza and Sudan’s Flags Raised During Super Bowl Halftime Show, Stuns Viewers Worldwide

During the Super Bowl halftime show on February 4, a performer raised a flag referencing both Sudan and the Gaza Strip, sparking a brief but notable protest against two ongoing wars that have caused devastation in the Middle East and Africa. The performer, whose identity remains unknown, waved the flag from atop a prop car used during Kendrick Lamar’s performance.

This act of protest was immediately met with security intervention, and the individual was detained. The NFL has announced the person will be banned for life from NFL events, while the production company behind the halftime show clarified that the gesture was not part of the planned performance.

This symbolic protest highlights the ongoing crises in both regions—conflicts that have garnered international attention due to their brutal human toll and geopolitical implications.

The Gaza Strip Crisis: A Region in Turmoil

The Gaza Strip, a densely populated enclave along the Mediterranean Sea, has been at the epicenter of the Israel-Hamas conflict since October 2023. The war erupted when Hamas militants crossed into Israel, killing over 1,000 people and taking hostages. In retaliation, Israel launched a ground and air assault on Gaza, leading to catastrophic losses. As of February 2025, more than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed, and vast areas of Gaza have been destroyed.

Also Read: Musk vs. The Government: Court Orders Full Block on Treasury Data Access; Here is Why

While a ceasefire that began on January 19 has brought some relief, the region remains volatile, and the future of Gaza remains uncertain. The international community continues to debate the prospects for a two-state solution that would see Gaza and the West Bank form the basis for an independent Palestinian state. Meanwhile, Israel has expressed support for resettling Gaza’s population, a proposal that has been rejected by many Palestinians and international organizations.

The ongoing conflict has triggered widespread protests and condemnation, with activists across the globe calling for a resolution and raising awareness through acts like the one seen during the Super Bowl.

During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show, a man stormed the stage, raising both the Palestinian and Sudanese flags before security swarmed, tackled, and dragged him off.



While the world is glued to halftime shows, children are being bombed in Gaza and starved in… pic.twitter.com/kwEde0CveX — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) February 10, 2025

Sudan’s Struggle: A Nation in Civil War

In Sudan, the situation has been equally dire. Since the overthrow of dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019, the country has struggled with political instability. In 2021, a military coup led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo threw the country into further chaos. Their forces, along with militias, have waged a brutal war against each other since 2023, with over 28,000 people killed, millions displaced, and famine ravaging parts of the country.

Recent developments have seen Burhan’s military forces regain some territory from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), but the fighting continues to inflict widespread harm on civilians. According to the U.N. Human Rights Office, at least 275 civilian deaths were documented between January 31 and February 5, 2025, as a result of artillery strikes, airstrikes, and drone assaults. Human rights groups have called for an immediate end to the indiscriminate attacks and urged all factions to protect civilians in line with international law.

The situation in Sudan has drawn the attention of global activists, with celebrities such as Macklemore publicly linking the conflict in Sudan to other international crises, including the Gaza Strip.

Global Outcry and Popular Culture’s Role

Both the Gaza Strip and Sudan have increasingly appeared in popular culture, with celebrities and activists using their platforms to draw attention to the humanitarian crises in these regions. Earlier, rapper Macklemore canceled a planned concert in Dubai, citing the UAE’s role in the Sudanese conflict. His stance was driven by his support for Palestinians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The protest at the Super Bowl, although brief, highlights the growing intersection of sports, entertainment, and global political issues. Activists and public figures are increasingly using high-profile events to make bold statements on behalf of those suffering in conflict zones.

While the NFL and the halftime show production company distanced themselves from the protest, the message behind the flag remained clear: a call for global solidarity and action to address the ongoing suffering in Gaza and Sudan.