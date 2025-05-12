Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Inspects Key Development Works in Secunderabad Zone

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R.V. Karnan, accompanied by Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran and other officials, conducted a comprehensive inspection of various development projects in the Secunderabad zone on Sunday.

Inspections in Tarnaka, Chilakalaguda, Patigadda, and Rasulpura

The Commissioner visited several areas, including Tarnaka, Chilakalaguda, Patigadda, Rasulpura, and Prakashnagar, to monitor the progress of ongoing and proposed civic works. He reviewed the construction of the Tarnaka Junction Island and took stock of the greenery development efforts in the locality.

At Chilakalaguda, the proposed site for the HCITI-RUB (Road Under Bridge) was inspected. He emphasized the need for timely execution and maintenance of public infrastructure.

Warning on Construction & Demolition Waste

During the inspection, Commissioner Karnan issued strict directions to impose fines on individuals or contractors failing to clear construction and demolition (C&D) waste from public areas. He stressed that civic responsibility must be upheld to maintain the city’s cleanliness.

Focus on Flyover and Road Expansion Works

At Rasulpura, the Commissioner reviewed the alignment of the proposed HCITI flyover and examined the land acquisition status needed for the expansion of the Patigadda Railway Over Bridge (ROB) and the connecting HCITI flyover road. He directed officials to fast-track the necessary procedures.

Action Plan for Water Logging Areas

Concerned about water stagnation, the Commissioner visited the waterlogging points near Prakashnagar IOC Bank and HPS. He instructed officials to begin immediate silt clearance to prevent flooding during the monsoon.

Instructions on Property Tax Data Report

The Commissioner also directed Zonal and Deputy Commissioners to submit a comprehensive report on property tax assessments, using field-level data, GIS mapping, and sketches within a week’s time to ensure accurate tax collection.

Officials Present During the Visit

Deputy Commissioners, Town Planning Officers, and officials from multiple civic departments accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection tour.