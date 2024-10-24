GHMC Crack Down on Unauthorized Constructions: Six Buildings Sealed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following the recent directives from the newly appointed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner K. Ilambarithi, officials have taken strict action against unauthorized buildings in Hyderabad. Officials from the corporation’s Hayathnagar circle have sealed six multistoried buildings.

According to GHMC authorities, these six structures, located in the LB Nagar Zone, were constructed without obtaining the necessary permissions. Among the sealed buildings, four were G+4 structures, and two were G+2.

To ensure clarity and public awareness, GHMC officials placed flex banners on each of the sealed buildings in Hyderabad. The banners stated, “This premises is sealed U/S 461(A) of GHMC Act 1995,” signifying legal action taken under the GHMC Act.

Among the six structures, two buildings are located in the Sagar Complex, two in the BN Reddy Complex, and one each in Sripuram Colony and Sachivalaya Nagar.

The GHMC has emphasized that this is just the beginning of a series of actions aimed at curbing illegal building activities in the city. An official from the LB Nagar zone stated, “Similar drives will continue in our zone against illegal constructions.”