GHMC Demolishes Illegal Encroachments on Footpaths from Asif Nagar to Jhirra Road: Video

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials carried out a major demolition drive today, removing illegal structures and sheds erected on footpaths between Asif Nagar and Jhirra Road. These unauthorized encroachments were causing significant traffic congestion and inconvenience to local residents.

Police Provide Heavy Security During Demolition Drive

Due to the sensitive nature of the operation, authorities deployed a large police contingent to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents. The demolition was executed with the help of JCB machinery to clear the obstructed footpaths and restore free movement for pedestrians and vehicles.

Also Read: Land Grabs in Gopanpally and Boduppal: Plot Owners Raise Alarm, HYDRAA Begins Probe

Officials Warn of Further Action Against Illegal Occupations

GHMC officials announced that similar demolition drives would soon be carried out from Mehdipatnam to Mallepally junction to clear more illegal encroachments. Authorities have issued a strict warning, stating that no one will be spared if found guilty of illegal occupation, and stern action will be taken against violators regardless of their influence or status.