Hyderabad

GHMC Food Safety Wing Launches Citywide Market Hygiene Inspection

During its weekly drive, GHMC Food Safety wing sampled 18 vegetable and fruit markets in Hyderabad involving 455 vendors to facilitate hygiene, FSSAI registration, grading and proper disposal of waste.

Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav30 August 2025 - 14:04
On a proactive mission to safeguard the health of the people and to ensure food safety, a massive inspection force by the Food Safety wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was organized all through the 18 vegetable and fruit markets in the city today.

Widespread Coverage Across Key Markets

The inspections covered a diverse range of marketplaces, including:
Kushaiguda Vegetable Market
Saroornagar Rythu Bazar
Vanasthalipuram Vegetable and Fruit Market
Madannapet Mandi
Mir Alam Mandi
Owaisi Vegetable Market
Moazzamjahi Market
Monda Market
Sanathnagar Vegetable Market
Khairatabad Vegetable Market
Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazaar
Lingampally Market
Patancheru Agricultural Market
JNTU Rythu Bazar
Shapur Nagar Fruit Market
Bollarum Market
Malkajgiri Fruit and Vegetable Market
Mettuguda Market

Vendor Engagement and Key Focus Areas

This push was directed to 455 vendors of fruits and vegetables, with Food Safety Officers talking directly to them, as the strategy to strengthen the key health and safety behaviors. These included:

Having simple hygiene standards in stalls.
Making sure FSSAI registration to comply.
Putting in place the correct methods of grading produces.
Waste disposal that is not contaminating.
Driving Better Food Safety Standards
The inspection campaign is included in the cycle of special drives of GHMC which is a weekly special drive- and the emphasis on strong preventative monitoring of market conditions and health preparedness of people.

GHMC will help to maintain standardized safety standards and enhance the quality of food generally by patrolling these scattered markets in the city on a regular basis.

The Bigger Picture

The markets of vegetables and fruit are vital centers of supply to serve thousands of people per day in Hyderabad. The common inspections assist in:

Identifying and preventing lax, or unsafe, hygiene or handling.
Increasing awareness of regulatory factors such as the FSSAI compliance among the vendors.
Strengthen the consumer confidence in quality and safety of fresh produce.

With GHMC leading the example of accountability, this kind of motivation will be crucial in ensuring food safety in fast developing cities such as Hyderabad.

Photo of Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav is a seasoned content strategist who chronicles the ever-evolving story of Telangana and its capital, Hyderabad. Her expertise spans the full spectrum of the region's landscape: one day she is analyzing the real-world impact of Revanth Reddy's 'Six Guarantees,' and the next, she is investigating the rising cost of living that threatens Hyderabad's 'affordable' tag. She excels at connecting the dots between high-level policy, like the Dharani portal or Pharma City's development, and its direct effect on citizens—be it through urban flooding, school fee hikes, or the fight for green spaces. Whether crafting a hard-hitting exposé on the water mafia, a human-interest story on a viral street vendor, or a simple explainer on new traffic rules, Gayathri's work is defined by accuracy, nuance, and a deep understanding of the local context. Her command of SEO ensures these vital regional stories find and engage the widest possible audience.
