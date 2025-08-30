GHMC Food Safety Wing Launches Citywide Market Hygiene Inspection
During its weekly drive, GHMC Food Safety wing sampled 18 vegetable and fruit markets in Hyderabad involving 455 vendors to facilitate hygiene, FSSAI registration, grading and proper disposal of waste.
On a proactive mission to safeguard the health of the people and to ensure food safety, a massive inspection force by the Food Safety wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was organized all through the 18 vegetable and fruit markets in the city today.
Widespread Coverage Across Key Markets
The inspections covered a diverse range of marketplaces, including:
Kushaiguda Vegetable Market
Saroornagar Rythu Bazar
Vanasthalipuram Vegetable and Fruit Market
Madannapet Mandi
Mir Alam Mandi
Owaisi Vegetable Market
Moazzamjahi Market
Monda Market
Sanathnagar Vegetable Market
Khairatabad Vegetable Market
Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazaar
Lingampally Market
Patancheru Agricultural Market
JNTU Rythu Bazar
Shapur Nagar Fruit Market
Bollarum Market
Malkajgiri Fruit and Vegetable Market
Mettuguda Market
Vendor Engagement and Key Focus Areas
This push was directed to 455 vendors of fruits and vegetables, with Food Safety Officers talking directly to them, as the strategy to strengthen the key health and safety behaviors. These included:
Having simple hygiene standards in stalls.
Making sure FSSAI registration to comply.
Putting in place the correct methods of grading produces.
Waste disposal that is not contaminating.
Driving Better Food Safety Standards
The inspection campaign is included in the cycle of special drives of GHMC which is a weekly special drive- and the emphasis on strong preventative monitoring of market conditions and health preparedness of people.
GHMC will help to maintain standardized safety standards and enhance the quality of food generally by patrolling these scattered markets in the city on a regular basis.
The Bigger Picture
The markets of vegetables and fruit are vital centers of supply to serve thousands of people per day in Hyderabad. The common inspections assist in:
Identifying and preventing lax, or unsafe, hygiene or handling.
Increasing awareness of regulatory factors such as the FSSAI compliance among the vendors.
Strengthen the consumer confidence in quality and safety of fresh produce.
With GHMC leading the example of accountability, this kind of motivation will be crucial in ensuring food safety in fast developing cities such as Hyderabad.