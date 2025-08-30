GHMC Food Safety Wing Launches Citywide Market Hygiene Inspection

On a proactive mission to safeguard the health of the people and to ensure food safety, a massive inspection force by the Food Safety wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was organized all through the 18 vegetable and fruit markets in the city today.

Widespread Coverage Across Key Markets

The inspections covered a diverse range of marketplaces, including:

Kushaiguda Vegetable Market

Saroornagar Rythu Bazar

Vanasthalipuram Vegetable and Fruit Market

Madannapet Mandi

Mir Alam Mandi

Owaisi Vegetable Market

Moazzamjahi Market

Monda Market

Sanathnagar Vegetable Market

Khairatabad Vegetable Market

Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazaar

Lingampally Market

Patancheru Agricultural Market

JNTU Rythu Bazar

Shapur Nagar Fruit Market

Bollarum Market

Malkajgiri Fruit and Vegetable Market

Mettuguda Market

Vendor Engagement and Key Focus Areas

This push was directed to 455 vendors of fruits and vegetables, with Food Safety Officers talking directly to them, as the strategy to strengthen the key health and safety behaviors. These included:

Having simple hygiene standards in stalls.

Making sure FSSAI registration to comply.

Putting in place the correct methods of grading produces.

Waste disposal that is not contaminating.

Driving Better Food Safety Standards

The inspection campaign is included in the cycle of special drives of GHMC which is a weekly special drive- and the emphasis on strong preventative monitoring of market conditions and health preparedness of people.

GHMC will help to maintain standardized safety standards and enhance the quality of food generally by patrolling these scattered markets in the city on a regular basis.

The Bigger Picture

The markets of vegetables and fruit are vital centers of supply to serve thousands of people per day in Hyderabad. The common inspections assist in:

Identifying and preventing lax, or unsafe, hygiene or handling.

Increasing awareness of regulatory factors such as the FSSAI compliance among the vendors.

Strengthen the consumer confidence in quality and safety of fresh produce.

With GHMC leading the example of accountability, this kind of motivation will be crucial in ensuring food safety in fast developing cities such as Hyderabad.