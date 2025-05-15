GHMC Losing Revenue — Will They Act on Illegal Constructions?

Hyderabad, Vanasthalipuram: Despite a recent fatal cellar collapse in Mansoorabad division that buried three workers alive, authorities in GHMC Hayathnagar Circle-3 continue to ignore blatant building violations. Locals allege that senior officials’ inaction has emboldened builders to flout construction norms without fear of consequences.

Massive Illegal Buildings Rise Again Near L.B. Nagar

Less than three months after the cellar tragedy, two more illegal high-rise buildings with cellars are being constructed in the same circle — in clear violation of safety and setback regulations. Reports suggest these constructions are proceeding with the support of town planning officials, who allegedly provide cover after issuing token demolition notices.

Rock Town Colony Becomes a Hub for Violations

In Nagole Division’s Rock Town Colony, across from Pawan Sai Hospital, two massive buildings are reportedly being constructed illegally. One of the structures already includes a cellar and five floors, allegedly without proper setbacks. Despite receiving complaints from residents, town planning staff only partially demolished a few slabs and walls, allowing builders to resume work unhindered.

Locals Question GHMC’s Intentions

Residents are now questioning how repainting illegal structures and minor repairs are being treated as full compliance by GHMC. They also point to a new cellar excavation next door, again without setbacks or permissions, continuing in plain view of authorities.

Who Is Accountable in Case of a Disaster?

The illegal construction near a main road without safety buffers has raised fears of fire hazards and structural collapses. Locals worry that corrupt practices by some town planning staff may lead to future tragedies. Despite numerous complaints, no significant action has been taken.

NOC Issued Before Completion?

Another serious allegation is that NOCs (No Objection Certificates) are being issued even before the completion of construction, allegedly in exchange for bribes. The presence of freshly painted exteriors and claims of early NOC approvals have fueled speculation of irregularities in official procedures.

Residents Demand Action from Senior GHMC Authorities

Locals and activists are demanding immediate intervention from GHMC Zonal Commissioners and senior officials. They accuse Hayathnagar Circle-3 town planning staff and local public representatives of being complicit in the illegal activities. Many suspect large-scale monetary dealings between builders and officials, compromising public safety and civic revenue.