GHMC Pledges Swift Action on Public Grievances, Commissioner Reviews Progress

The meeting, held with all department heads and senior officials, focused on the status and efficiency of the grievance redressal system.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 September 2025 - 22:30
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reaffirmed its commitment to resolving citizen grievances promptly, following a high-level review chaired by GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan. The meeting, held with all department heads and senior officials, focused on the status and efficiency of the grievance redressal system.

Commissioner Karnan stressed that addressing public concerns must remain a top priority. “Every grievance must be treated seriously and resolved in a timely, transparent, and accountable manner,” he said, underlining the importance of providing swift and reliable service to citizens.

To ensure consistent monitoring, Karnan announced that he will personally review the progress of grievance redressal every Monday evening. He also warned that any delays or negligence in addressing complaints would result in strict action against the responsible officials.

The Commissioner’s directive aims to strengthen the municipal administration’s responsiveness and accountability, ensuring that residents’ issues are not only heard but resolved efficiently. GHMC officials were urged to maintain detailed records and close grievances effectively, reinforcing the city’s commitment to public service.

