6-Year-Old Mauled by Stray Dogs Inside School Campus, Parents Demand Action

The incident took place on September 5 when six-year-old Chopari Akshita, daughter of a sweeper employed in the hostel, was walking alone on the campus. Suddenly, two stray dogs attacked her, injuring her on her legs and hands.

Mohammed Yousuf8 September 2025 - 13:15
Hyderabad: A stray dog attack in the hostel premises of Telangana Model School located in Kasipet mandal centre has created a sensation. The incident took place on September 5 when six-year-old Chopari Akshita, daughter of a sweeper employed in the hostel, was walking alone on the campus. Suddenly, two stray dogs attacked her, injuring her on her legs and hands.

Hearing the girl’s heart-wrenching screams, her mother rushed to the spot and rescued her. The victim was immediately shifted to the Government General Hospital in Mancherial town, where she was discharged on Saturday after initial treatment. According to her parents, Akshita is still in shock.

After CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media on Monday, local parents expressed deep concern. They demanded that the administration take immediate steps to control the menace of stray dogs on and around the campus and strengthen security to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

