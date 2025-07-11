Gold Rate Hike in Hyderabad on July 11: Latest Gold Prices Here

Hyderabad: Gold prices witnessed a significant rise in Hyderabad today, reflecting ongoing global market fluctuations and domestic demand. As of 8 AM, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹90,750, showing a hike of ₹550.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has reached ₹99,000, with a sharp increase of ₹600.

Gold Price Hike in Hyderabad: July 11, 2025

The recent spike in gold prices is attributed to market volatility and shifting investor sentiment in international markets. Despite the fall in gold prices during the peak of the wedding season, the current trend shows signs of strengthening demand and global uncertainties influencing bullion rates.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Here’s a detailed look at today’s gold rates in Hyderabad:

22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹90,750 (↑ ₹550)

(↑ ₹550) 24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹99,000 (↑ ₹600)

(↑ ₹600) Silver Rate: ₹1,20,000 per kg

Fluctuating Global Trends Affecting Gold Prices

The international gold market has been showing signs of fluctuation over the past few weeks, primarily due to global economic cues, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. These factors have contributed to the frequent ups and downs in gold prices both globally and in the Indian market.

Also Read: Liquor Outlets in Secunderabad to Shut from July 13–15

Buyers Advised to Track Live Gold Prices

Gold prices are highly dynamic and can change multiple times during the day based on market trends. The prices mentioned here are based on the previous day’s closing figures. Today’s rates could either increase or decrease as trading resumes. Gold buyers are advised to track live gold prices through verified sources before making a purchase.

Gold Price Trends in Recent Weeks

During the recent wedding season, gold prices had dropped slightly, with 24-carat gold trading around ₹90,000 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold nearing ₹1,00,000 per 10 grams. However, as market demand rises again, prices are inching upward steadily.