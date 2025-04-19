Gold Rates in Hyderabad Today Remain Stable: Check Latest Prices on April 19, 2025

Hyderabad: The gold prices in Hyderabad remained stable on Saturday, bringing relief to buyers and investors during the ongoing wedding season.

As of 8 AM today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at ₹89,450, while the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹97,580.

Silver Prices Hold Firm at ₹1.10 Lakh per Kilogram

In addition to gold, the silver rate in Hyderabad is currently at ₹1,10,000 per kilogram, reflecting consistency in the market amidst global fluctuations.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Gold Price Trends in Domestic and International Markets

Gold prices in the international markets have been volatile over recent weeks. Despite the peak of the Indian wedding season, where prices generally trend upward, the market witnessed a brief decline, with 24-carat gold hovering around ₹80,000 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold nearing ₹70,000 per 10 grams during that period.

Also Read: Centre Faces Criticism for Silence on Kancha Gachibowli Forest Demolition in Hyderabad

Live Price Tracking Recommended for Buyers

It’s important to note that gold and silver prices fluctuate frequently due to changes in international trends, currency rates, and demand-supply dynamics. The rates mentioned above reflect the closing prices as of April 18, 2025, and may change as the trading day progresses. Buyers are advised to check live gold rates before making any purchasing decisions.