Gold Smuggling Case: Actress Ranya Rao Alleges Custodial Assault by DRI Officials

Bengaluru: Actress Ranya Rao, accused in a high-profile gold smuggling case, has made serious allegations against the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials, claiming that she was physically assaulted and coerced into signing documents while in custody. She further stated that threats were made against her stepfather, DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, to force her compliance.

Allegations of Custodial Assault

Ranya Rao, currently in judicial custody after being denied bail, submitted a letter to the Additional Director General of DRI on March 6. The letter, written through the Chief Superintendent of Prisons, claims that DRI officers repeatedly slapped and hit her during custody before producing her in court.

“I was apprehended inside the aircraft upon my arrival from Dubai, accused of smuggling more than 14 kilograms of gold. From the moment of my arrest till I was presented in court, I was slapped on my face about 10-15 times by DRI officers,” she alleged in her statement.

Forced Signatures and Coercion

The actress stated that she was pressured to sign 50-60 typed pages and around 40 blank sheets under duress. She further claimed that she refused to sign initially but was threatened with exposure of her stepfather’s identity, despite his alleged non-involvement in the case.

“One of the officers said, ‘If you do not sign the papers, we will expose your father’s name and identity, even though we know he is not involved.’ Under immense pressure and physical assault, I was forced to sign the documents,” she wrote in her letter.

Denial of Basic Rights

Ranya Rao also alleged that from the time of her arrest at 6:45 p.m. on March 3 until her court appearance at 7:50 p.m. on March 4, she was denied food, sleep, and basic necessities. “The officers purposely deprived me of sleep,” she stated, describing the ordeal as psychological and physical torture.

Claim of False Implication

Declaring her innocence, Rao insisted that she was falsely implicated in the smuggling case and that no proper search or seizure was conducted against her. She also claimed that certain individuals from Delhi, who were allegedly officers, were protecting other passengers involved in the case while falsely accusing her.

“I was also threatened again in the car on the way to court on March 4 that if I mentioned any of the assaults to the judge, they would expose my father’s name,” she added.

Court Rejects Bail Plea

Despite her allegations, the special court for economic offences rejected Ranya Rao’s bail petition. The court stated that her claim of being deprived of sleep during interrogation cannot be accepted at this stage, given that the investigating agencies acted based on specific intelligence and her travel history.

Ongoing Investigation

The case is currently under investigation by multiple agencies, including the DRI, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Karnataka state government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to look into the involvement of DGP K. Ramachandra Rao and potential lapses in police procedures.

As the probe continues, the case remains a focal point of controversy, raising concerns over custodial treatment, due process, and allegations of high-level cover-ups.