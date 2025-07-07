Hyderabad: Golkonda Police Apprehend Notorious Criminal Involved in Multiple Robberies

Hyderabad, July 7 – The Golkonda Police successfully apprehended a notorious house burglar involved in multiple theft and robbery cases across Telangana and Maharashtra. The arrest was made on July 7, 2025, following a tip-off and strategic operation by the Tolichowki division police.

Robbery Case Cracked in Naya Qila Area

The investigation began with a complaint received on July 6, 2025, regarding a burglary at Ameer Khatoon’s residence in Naya Qila, Golkonda. The incident had occurred during the night of June 29, 2025, when unknown suspects broke into the house while the family was away and looted ₹70,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and gold ornaments weighing 1.05 grams worth around ₹5,500. Additionally, silver items weighing 0.5 grams and a gold earring (0.5 grams) valued at ₹3,000 were stolen from an Almirah.

Accused Nabbed at Jamali Darwaza

On July 7, 2025, the police located and arrested the suspect near Jamali Darwaza. The accused, identified as:

Mohammed Mujahid Qureshi @ Javeed S/o Mohd. Jaffar, aged 31 years, resides near BJP Office, Kattelmandi, Abids, Hyderabad.

He was found in possession of an iron rod, gloves, and a black mask—items commonly used in house break-ins.

Items Seized from the Accused

₹70,000 in cash

1 mobile phone

1 iron rod (44.5 cm)

2 hand gloves (black & white)

1 black mask

History of Criminal Activity

The accused has a long record of criminal involvement, having been previously booked in 6 cases:

Golkonda PS – 2 Cases

Cr. No. 95/2025 under IPC Sections 305 and 331

Cr. No. 151/2025 under IPC Sections 305 and 331 r/w 317 BNS

Saifabad PS – 1 Case

Cr. No. 208/2016 under Section 392 IPC

Moghalpura PS – 2 Cases

Cr. No. 34/2018 under Section 392 IPC

Cr. No. 128/2018 under Sections 452 and 380 IPC

Shivaji Nagar Police Station (Maharashtra) – 1 Case

In 2019, he was involved in a murder case in Shivaji Nagar, Maharashtra, along with another accused named Javed.

(The case details have been requested from Maharashtra Police.)

Police Commend Investigative Team

The arrest was made under the direct supervision of SHO Golkonda, Mr. P. Saidu, and led by Detective Inspector M. Rajendra Prasad. The Golkonda police team has been praised for their swift and efficient work in identifying and arresting the accused.