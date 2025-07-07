Cyberabad Police Apprehend 627 Drivers in Weekend Drunk Driving Crackdown

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police launched a major crackdown on drunk driving over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 627 individuals found driving under the influence of alcohol. The special enforcement operation was part of an ongoing effort to improve road safety across the city.

Majority of Offenders Were Two-Wheeler Riders

According to the Cyberabad police, a significant number of the violators were operating two-wheelers, while the rest were behind the wheel of three-wheelers, cars, and heavy vehicles. Officials confirmed that drivers were stopped at multiple checkpoints and tested using Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC) devices.

BAC Levels Range from 35 mg to 200 mg

The police revealed that most of the apprehended drivers had BAC levels between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml, which is above the legal permissible limit. Those exceeding the limit were immediately detained and booked for driving under the influence.

Court Proceedings to Follow

The Cyberabad Traffic Police announced that all offenders will be produced before the court, where they may face penalties including hefty fines, license suspension, or imprisonment. In cases where drunk driving leads to fatal accidents, the punishment can extend up to 10 years in prison, police officials warned.

Police Reiterate Zero Tolerance Policy

Emphasizing the risks associated with drunk driving, the authorities urged the public to act responsibly and avoid getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. The Cyberabad police reiterated their commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards such offenses and warned that similar enforcement drives will continue regularly.