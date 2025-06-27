Good News for Farmers: PM-KISAN Funds to Be Credited in Accounts This July!

New Delhi: The Central Government continues to support farmers through various welfare schemes. One of the key initiatives is the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN), aimed at providing direct income support to farmers across India.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 annually, distributed in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each, directly credited into their bank accounts.

PM-KISAN 20th Installment May Be Released in July

Since the scheme’s launch in 2019, the government has disbursed 19 installments so far. The upcoming 20th installment is expected to be released in July 2025. An official notification announcing the exact release date is likely to be issued soon by the Ministry of Agriculture.

e-KYC is Mandatory to Receive the PM-KISAN Payment

To receive the benefits of the upcoming installment, farmers must complete their e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) process. Without e-KYC, the installment will not be credited to the beneficiary’s account.

How to Complete e-KYC for PM Kisan Yojana

Follow these steps to complete your e-KYC online:

Visit the official portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in Click on the ‘e-KYC’ option on the homepage Enter your Aadhaar number Submit the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number Upon successful verification, your e-KYC will be complete

How to Check if the PM-KISAN Money is Credited

To check the beneficiary status and confirm if the amount has been credited:

Visit https://pmkisan.gov.in Click on the ‘Beneficiary Status’ option Enter your Aadhaar Number or Account Number and click on ‘Get Data’ The screen will display the status of your payments

How to Check Your Name in the PM-KISAN Beneficiary List

To verify whether your name is included in the PM-KISAN list: