Twinkle Khanna reveals how she booked a restaurant for herself and Akshay Kumar with a recession tip

Mumbai: Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna has once again delighted fans with her signature humour, this time sharing a witty take on how to have a restaurant all to yourself—without breaking the bank.

A Private Café Experience — Minus the Cost

In her latest Instagram post, Twinkle shared a fun snippet from her breakfast outing with husband Akshay Kumar. The video shows the couple enjoying their time at an empty café, beginning with a cheerful mirror selfie and moving on to cozy, candid moments together.

The Clever Caption That Got Everyone Smiling

Twinkle, also known as “Mrs. Funnybones”, captioned the post with a humorous note:

“Recession tip – Want to book a restaurant just for the two of you? Save the big bucks and show up so early for breakfast that it’s you, owls and a paper-mâché bunny. #thestoryofourlives”

Though she didn’t reveal what they had for breakfast, her creative cost-cutting suggestion caught plenty of attention online.

A Star-Turned-Author with Wit and Wisdom

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Bollywood icon Rajesh Khanna, was active in Hindi cinema during the 1990s and early 2000s. After the underperformance of her film “Mela”, she stepped away from acting.

She married actor Akshay Kumar in 2001, and the couple now has two children—Aarav and Nitara. Post-marriage, Twinkle pivoted her focus to writing, becoming a bestselling author, columnist, and interior designer.

Why Twinkle Quit Acting

In past interviews, Twinkle has clarified that her departure from Bollywood wasn’t due to a lack of opportunities, but rather a lack of passion for acting. Her success in writing and her humorous takes on everyday life continue to resonate with fans and followers.