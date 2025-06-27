Bank Holidays: Banks to Remain Closed for Three Consecutive Days — Here’s Why

New Delhi: If you have any important bank-related work, make sure to complete it before June 27, as banks across parts of India will remain closed for three consecutive days, from June 27 to June 29, 2025. Regular banking services will resume on Monday, June 30.

Why Are Banks Closed from June 27 to June 29?

June 27 – Rath Yatra Festival

Banks in Odisha, Manipur, and a few other states will remain closed on June 27 in observance of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, a major Hindu festival celebrated in Puri, Odisha. However, banks in other states will function as usual on this day.

Also Read: Jagannath Rath Yatra: Do You Know the Significance of This Unique Ritual That Stands Out in the Puri Festival?

June 28 – Fourth Saturday

As per the RBI schedule, all banks across India remain closed on the fourth Saturday of every month. This year, June 28 falls on the fourth Saturday.

June 29 – Sunday

Being a weekly off, June 29 (Sunday) is a regular non-working day for all banks across India.

Impact on Banking Services

Due to the three-day bank holiday, customers may experience delays in services like:

Loan approvals

Cheque clearance

Branch-level services

Banking officials have advised customers to complete important financial transactions in advance and make use of digital banking facilities such as mobile apps, internet banking, ATMs, and UPI services during this period.

June 30 – Peace Accord Day in Mizoram

Additionally, on June 30, banks will remain closed in Mizoram on account of Remna Ni (Peace Accord Day), a state-specific holiday.

What is Rath Yatra?

Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as Ratha Jatra, is one of the oldest and grandest chariot festivals in Hinduism. Held annually in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June–July), the festival is celebrated in Puri, Odisha.

During Rath Yatra, the deities Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are taken out in massive wooden chariots and paraded through the streets, attracting millions of devotees from across India and abroad.

Plan Your Banking Ahead

To avoid inconvenience, customers are advised to: