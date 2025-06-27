Jagannath Rath Yatra: Do You Know the Significance of This Unique Ritual That Stands Out in the Puri Festival?

Puri, Odisha: The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra began today in Puri with great spiritual fervor and majestic rituals. The iconic event draws lakhs of devotees from across India and the world, who gather to witness the divine procession of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra.

The Sacred Start: Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya Marks the Beginning

The yatra begins on Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya, the second day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu lunar month Ashadha. As per tradition, elaborately decorated chariots of the deities are pulled by devotees along the Grand Road (Bada Danda) of Puri.

Unique Tradition: ‘Chhera Panhara’ – Royal Ritual with a Golden Broom

One of the most captivating rituals of the yatra is ‘Chhera Panhara’, where the Puri royal family’s heir ceremonially sweeps the path of the chariots using a golden broom. This act signifies humility and devotion, reinforcing the belief that all are equal before God.

Gold, in Hinduism, is regarded as a symbol of purity and sanctity, and this practice is considered a way to spiritually cleanse the path for the deities, inviting divine blessings and positive energy.

Vedic Chants and the Start of the Divine Journey

Following the royal ritual, the atmosphere is filled with Vedic chants, drumbeats, and devotional songs as the deities begin their nine-day journey from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, where they reside temporarily.

Spiritual Symbolism and Cultural Significance

The sweeping ritual and chariot pulling symbolize devotion, humility, and equality. It is believed that the act of purifying the road brings spiritual energy and ensures a smooth, sacred journey for the deities and their devotees.

This tradition has become a defining cultural element of the Jagannath Rath Yatra and is seen as a reflection of India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

Global Pilgrimage: Devotees From Across the World Gather in Puri

The Rath Yatra attracts not only Indian devotees but also international pilgrims, making it a global celebration of faith. The Odisha government has made extensive arrangements to ensure the event runs smoothly, including security, sanitation, and transport facilities.