Good News for Indiramma Housing Beneficiaries: Free Sand and ₹1 Lakh Loan Assistance!

The Telangana government is actively implementing the prestigious Indiramma Housing Scheme to fulfill the dream of owning a home for economically weaker sections. Since coming into power, the Congress government has released funds in multiple phases for the construction of these houses.

Free Sand Supply for Beneficiaries

In a recent announcement, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar shared that the government will now provide free sand for house construction. Each beneficiary will receive up to 8 tractor loads of sand free of cost to aid in the building process. This step is expected to significantly reduce the financial burden on beneficiaries.

₹5 Lakh Financial Assistance for Construction

The government is providing financial aid of ₹5 lakh per beneficiary in installments. Those who still face financial difficulties will be eligible for an additional ₹1 lakh loan through women’s self-help groups (SHGs), ensuring everyone has the opportunity to complete their home construction.

House Size Guidelines: 400-600 Sq. Ft.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar clarified that Indiramma houses should be built within 400 to 600 square feet, depending on the plot size of each beneficiary. The beneficiaries themselves will oversee the construction, while government supervision will ensure quality standards.

Over ₹98 Crore Released So Far

As of now, the Telangana government has released a total of ₹98.64 crore towards the Indiramma Housing Scheme:

₹22.64 crore was released for the week of June 2nd to June 9th, as per Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

So far, 1,549 houses have reached the basement stage, 481 have reached wall construction, and 117 houses have reached slab completion stage.

Weekly Fund Release System

The government has committed to releasing funds every Monday to ensure smooth progress in house construction. So far, across Telangana:

9,877 houses have reached the basement stage

1,839 houses have completed wall construction

388 houses have completed slab work

Dedicated Website to Track Indiramma Housing Status

To bring transparency, the government has launched a dedicated website: indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in. Beneficiaries can visit the portal to: