Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP Shortly After Resigning from Congress

Professor Gourav Vallabh, known for representing the Congress party in television debates on financial and economic issues, has swiftly transitioned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following his resignation from the grand old party. Vallabh expressed dissatisfaction with Congress’ direction and cited reasons such as his inability to raise “anti-Sanatan” slogans as contributing factors to his departure.

The announcement of Vallabh’s transition to the BJP is expected imminently, with reports indicating his presence at the party’s headquarters in Delhi. In a letter addressed to Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh cited several reasons for his departure, highlighting the party’s perceived lack of direction and his discomfort with certain ideological stances.

#WATCH | On joining BJP, Gourav Vallabh says, "… There were 2-3 major issues which I had highlighted in my resignation letter… I cannot abuse the wealth creators morning-evening. Generating wealth is not a crime." pic.twitter.com/R3kWjJ0Cu3 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

Expressing his reservations about Congress’ trajectory, Vallabh conveyed his inability to endorse “anti-Sanatan” slogans and criticized what he viewed as consistent criticism of the country’s wealth creators. In a statement posted on social media platform X, Vallabh articulated his decision, stating, “The directionless path the Congress party is currently taking makes me uncomfortable. I cannot support anti-Sanatan slogans nor can I criticize the country’s wealth creators day in and day out.”

In his formal resignation letter to Kharge, Vallabh expressed emotional sentiments, emphasizing the importance of honesty and truthfulness in his decision-making process. He wrote, “I am feeling emotional. My heart is heavy. There’s a lot I wish to express, write, and share. However, my principles forbid me from uttering anything that might cause harm to others.”

Vallabh’s departure from the Congress party comes on the heels of boxer Vijender Singh’s decision to join the BJP, signaling a dynamic shift in political affiliations ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.

As the political landscape continues to evolve with such significant transitions, Vallabh’s move underscores the nuanced dynamics within India’s political arena and the evolving ideologies influencing political realignments.