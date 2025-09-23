Telangana Government Set to Announce 42% BC Reservation in Local Body Polls

Hyderabad: The Congress-led Telangana government is preparing to release a crucial government order (GO) within the next two days, which will finalize 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in upcoming local body elections.

According to sources, district officials have been directed to complete preliminary arrangements. The BC Welfare Department will issue the initial GO, followed by instructions from the Panchayat Raj Department to implement the reservations across various local bodies.

District Collectors have already completed the majority of the seat allocation exercise for MPTCs, ZPTCs, MPPs, Sarpanches, and ward members. Once the GO is formally issued, the reservations will be publicly announced in the presence of political leaders and media representatives. The allocation for women’s seats will later be determined through a lottery system.

Sources revealed that out of 31 Zilla Parishad chairman positions, 13 will go to BCs, 5 to SCs, 3 to STs, and 10 to the general category. Of these, 50 percent will be reserved for women.

Telangana has 565 ZPTC seats, 5,763 MPTC seats, and 12,760 Sarpanch posts, all of which have been mapped for reservations. While SC and ST quotas will be determined based on the 2011 Census, the BC reservations will rely on data from the recent state survey conducted by the government.

Officials have been instructed not to leak any information under political pressure until the GO is officially notified. Sources added that the government is aiming to complete the local body elections before Diwali, with a gazette notification expected shortly after the reservations are finalized.

In addition, preparations are underway to file a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking an extension of the September 30 deadline for the completion of related formalities.

The upcoming GO is expected to provide clarity on reservations and ensure smooth conduct of local elections, while maintaining transparency in the allocation process for various categories.