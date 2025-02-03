Govt Offices Closed in Prayagraj for Basant Panchami Amrit Snan as Crowds Swell

New Delhi: As Prayagraj experiences a massive influx of devotees for the third ‘Amrit Snan’ of the Maha Kumbh on Basant Panchami, the local government has declared a holiday for all government offices in the city. This measure has been taken to help manage the large crowd and ensure smooth conduct of the sacred occasion.

Local Holiday Declared Due to Large Crowds

The District Magistrate of Prayagraj issued an order declaring a local holiday on February 3, marking the main bathing festival of Basant Panchami. The holiday is intended to maintain peace, law, and order during the large gathering of devotees and the resulting traffic restrictions.

“The holiday has been declared to manage the large crowd of devotees and bathers and to ensure smooth traffic management during the ‘Amrit Snan’ event,” the order stated.

Over 5 Crore Devotees Expected

With more than 5 crore devotees expected to gather for the ‘Amrit Snan’ ritual, the state government has implemented precautionary measures to avoid overcrowding and ensure the safety of the attendees. Authorities are closely managing the sequence of spiritual sects (akharas) for the holy dip, which is vital in preventing any accidents.

Focus on Safety Following Deadly Crowd Crush

The Sangam, the site of last week’s deadly crowd crush that resulted in the deaths of 30 people and injuries to over 60, is taking a more organized approach this time. The aim is to prevent overcrowding and avoid potential accidents.

Early Morning Rituals and Participation

The third ‘Amrit Snan’ began early in the morning, with seers from various akharas gathering for the ritual at dawn. By 4 AM, reports showed that 16.58 lakh devotees had already participated in the holy dip. The Uttar Pradesh government expects a total of 5 crore devotees to join by the end of the day.

Close Monitoring by Authorities and CM Yogi Adityanath

Authorities have been closely monitoring crowd movements, with special attention given to the ghats and pathways to ensure safety. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has remained on high alert, closely monitoring updates from the war room since 3 AM. His focus has been on the safety and well-being of the sants and devotees and ensuring that all necessary arrangements are in place for a smooth and organized event.