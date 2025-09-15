“Big Victory” or “Good for Democracy”? Govt, Opposition Clash Over SC Order on Waqf Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a significant interim order on the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. While it stayed certain provisions, it refused to suspend the law in its entirety. Following the decision, strong reactions poured in from both the government and the opposition.

Congress MP and spokesperson Jairam Ramesh described the ruling as a “big victory” for the opposition. He said the court had curtailed the powers of the Collector, safeguarded existing Waqf properties from dubious challenges, and postponed the requirement of proving one’s Muslim identity for five years. Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also thanked the Supreme Court, calling the order a “halt to a conspiracy.”

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghosh said the court had “sent an important message to the Modi government” by staying two controversial provisions of the law, adding that legislation interfering with religious freedom needed a rethink.

Also Read: Clerics welcome SC ruling on Waqf Act, hope for final verdict in ‘favour of Muslims’

On the other hand, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, “No court can challenge the authority of Parliament.” He hailed the verdict as a “good sign” for democracy, stating that better utilization of Waqf properties would benefit poor Muslims, orphans, and women.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi welcomed the scrutiny, saying the Act had already passed through a parliamentary committee, both Houses, and now the Supreme Court. He accused the opposition of trying to spread “chaos and confusion.”

NDA ally JD(U) termed it a “setback” for the opposition, while LJP (RV) said there was “nothing new” in the verdict, as the court had merely upheld its earlier interim order.

A bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice A.G. Masih observed that there was no basis to stay the entire law. However, interim protection was necessary on certain provisions. The court temporarily suspended the five-year Muslim identity requirement, while upholding the provision for mandatory registration of Waqf.