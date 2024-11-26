Gravton Motors Unveils Quanta: India’s First All-Terrain Electric Motorcycle Featuring Advanced LMFP Battery Technology

Hyderabad: Gravton Motors Pvt Ltd, a pioneering electric vehicle company, has launched its groundbreaking all-terrain electric motorcycle, Quanta, at a special event held at T-Hub in Hyderabad. With a starting price of Rs. 1.2 lakh, Quanta is set to revolutionize the electric mobility landscape in India, offering both innovation and sustainability.

First-of-its-Kind Electric Motorcycle in India

The Quanta stands out as India’s first electric motorcycle to integrate the cutting-edge Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) battery technology. This advanced battery technology provides superior thermal stability, enhanced battery life, and extended range, making it a reliable and efficient option for both urban commuters and adventure enthusiasts.

Also Read: Fire Destroys Electronic Goods Worth Lakhs at Sai Electronics Shop in Balapur, Hyderabad

Manufactured at Gravton’s state-of-the-art facility in Cherlapally, Hyderabad, Quanta is ARAI-approved for commercial use, ensuring it meets the highest standards for performance and safety. It is designed to endure even the most extreme all-terrain conditions, making it the perfect companion for those looking for adventure on the roads and off.

Impressive Features and Performance

Some of the key features of the Quanta electric motorcycle include:

Impressive Range: Offers a range of up to 130 kilometers on a single charge, making it ideal for long-distance travel.

Offers a range of up to 130 kilometers on a single charge, making it ideal for long-distance travel. Durability: Engineered for tough all-terrain conditions, with a robust yet lightweight design.

Engineered for tough all-terrain conditions, with a robust yet lightweight design. Load Carrying Capacity: Capable of carrying up to 265 kilograms, including the rider and luggage.

Capable of carrying up to 265 kilograms, including the rider and luggage. Fast Charging: Charges up to 80% in under 90 minutes, minimizing downtime and ensuring quick readiness for the next adventure.

Charges up to 80% in under 90 minutes, minimizing downtime and ensuring quick readiness for the next adventure. Cost-Effective: Consuming only 2.7 units per charge, Quanta is a cost-effective alternative to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles.

Quanta App: Enhanced Connectivity and Control

The Quanta comes with its own dedicated mobile app, providing riders with an enhanced riding experience. The app allows users to monitor critical parameters such as battery health, charge status, and range. It also features remote access, enabling riders to start or stop their bike and track its location for added security. Anti-theft alerts and notifications for unauthorized access or tampering further improve the vehicle’s safety.

Record-Breaking Endurance and Reliability

The Quanta electric motorcycle has already set a record for its exceptional endurance and reliability, as demonstrated by its remarkable feat in the Asia Book of Records. The motorcycle covered a staggering 4,011 kilometers in just 6.5 days, traveling from Kanyakumari to Khardung La, highlighting its impressive range and rugged all-terrain capabilities.

A Special Moment for the CEO

At the launch event, Parshuram Paka, Founder and CEO of Gravton Motors, presented the first Quanta to his former school teacher, Shri Gangaram, who played a vital role in his early education and personal development. In a heartfelt gesture, Paka also handed over Quanta motorcycles to the first 10 customers, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Plans for the Future

Gravton Motors plans to manufacture 30,000 units of Quanta annually at its Cherlapally manufacturing facility to meet the increasing demand for electric two-wheelers in India. With the growing shift toward sustainable mobility and government support, Quanta is set to lead the charge in transforming how India moves.

Availability and Bookings

The Quanta electric motorcycle is now available for booking through Gravton Motors’ official website. The launch of Quanta comes at a time when India is embracing electric mobility, with rising consumer demand and favorable government policies, positioning Gravton Motors at the forefront of this change.

For more information and to book your Quanta electric motorcycle, visit the official Gravton Motors website.