Cricket Meets Wedding: Groom in Adilabad Installs LED Screen for India-Pakistan Match at Wedding Venue

Hyderabad: Cricket is not just a sport—it’s an emotion, a religion, and a unifying force that brings people together like nothing else. This passion for the game has even begun influencing weddings, especially when a match coincides with a high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

A recent wedding in Adilabad, Telangana, perfectly captured this cricket frenzy, where the groom arranged a live screening of the India-Pakistan match during his wedding celebrations to ensure that his guests didn’t have to choose between witnessing cricket history and attending his big day.

Groom’s Unique Gesture: Cricket and Wedding in Perfect Harmony

On Sunday, Mani Sharma from Nipani village (Bhimpur mandal) tied the knot with Sai Priya from Mangodugu village (Adilabad rural mandal) in a grand wedding ceremony at a function hall in Adilabad district center. However, what truly made this wedding stand out was Mani Sharma’s special arrangement—a huge LED screen for live streaming of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match.

Why Cricket Was an Integral Part of This Wedding

Understanding the unparalleled craze for the India-Pakistan rivalry, the groom went the extra mile to make sure his wedding guests could enjoy the match without missing any moment of the ceremony.

“An LED screen was set up at the venue. I arranged for a live screening of the match so that guests didn’t have to choose between cricket and the wedding,” said Mani Sharma, the groom.

His thoughtful gesture turned the wedding into a double celebration, where sports and tradition blended seamlessly.

Electrifying Atmosphere at the Wedding Venue

The excitement at the wedding reached a whole new level as guests cheered for Team India while celebrating the couple’s union.

“The guests who joined us for our marriage enjoyed every moment of the thrilling cricket match. The atmosphere was electrifying. It was an absolute fun and unforgettable moment for me. All my friends were so happy with the arrangements,” added the groom.

Videos and images from the wedding went viral on social media, as people lauded Mani Sharma’s unique wedding celebration idea. Many cricket fans and netizens applauded the groom’s thoughtfulness, calling it the ultimate dream wedding for any cricket enthusiast.

Match Highlights: India Triumphs Over Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025

While the wedding celebrations continued, Team India dominated the cricket field, making the night even more memorable for the guests.

Key Moments of the Match:

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

and opted to bat first. They were bowled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs .

. Saud Shakeel (62) and skipper Mohammed Rizwan (46) were Pakistan’s top scorers.

were Pakistan’s top scorers. In response, India chased the target effortlessly, winning with 45 balls to spare .

. Virat Kohli stole the show, scoring his 51st ODI century, forming key partnerships with Shubman Gill (46) and Shreyas Iyer (56).

India Tops Group-A, Pakistan on Brink of Elimination

With this comprehensive victory, India secured its second consecutive win in the Champions Trophy 2025, leading the Group-A table. On the other hand, Pakistan finds itself on the verge of elimination, having suffered two back-to-back defeats.

Cricket and Weddings: A New Trend in India?

This unique blend of cricket and wedding celebrations is not an isolated event. With India’s growing love for cricket, many families are incorporating live match screenings into their wedding festivities, especially during high-stakes tournaments.

From LED screens at banquet halls to projectors at outdoor venues, the “cricket at weddings” trend is gaining traction, proving that for Indians, cricket is more than just a game—it’s a way of life.