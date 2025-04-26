Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi’s Film Opens to a Slow Start

Emraan Hashmi’s much-anticipated action thriller Ground Zero had a slow start at the box office, collecting only ₹1 crore on its opening day, Friday, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com. The film, directed by Tejas Deoskar, is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Low Occupancy Marks Opening Day for Ground Zero

The film recorded an overall 8.63% occupancy across India on its release day, signaling one of the lowest opening day collections for Emraan Hashmi in recent years.

This marks his second-lowest opening after Chehre (2021), which earned just ₹50 lakh on its first day. In comparison, Emraan’s last major release, Tiger 3 (2023), opened with a massive ₹44.5 crore, while Selfiee (2023), alongside Akshay Kumar, managed ₹2.55 crore.

HT Review: “Ground Zero Steers Away from Jingoism – and That’s a Relief”

The Hindustan Times review praised the film’s intention and performances, stating:

“Emraan Hashmi as Narendra gives it his all as an actor. He gets a chance to laugh, cry, and fight — but falls a bit short in scenes that require more aggression and passion.”

The review also commended:

Sai Tamhankar for a grounded performance as the protagonist’s wife

for a grounded performance as the protagonist’s wife Mukesh Tiwari in a rare serious role

in a rare serious role Zoya Hussain as a convincing intelligence official

The film has been lauded for avoiding chest-thumping nationalism while tackling a patriotic theme.

About Ground Zero: A Story Rooted in Real Events

Ground Zero is based on the life of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who spearheaded the mission to locate the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Indian Parliament and Akshardham Temple.

The film made cinematic history by hosting the first red carpet premiere in Srinagar in 38 years, signaling a major milestone for Bollywood in the region.