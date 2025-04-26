“Killing Is Not Jihad”: SRK’s Powerful Message Resurfaces Amid Terror Outrage

As India mourns the tragic loss of lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, a viral video clip of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has resurfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention and praise. In the clip, SRK offers a heartfelt explanation of the true meaning of Jihad in Islam, powerfully distancing the concept from any association with violence.

“Jihad Is About Inner Struggle, Not Violence,” Says Shah Rukh Khan

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan says:

“There is a word in our religion which is misused — Jihad. The thought process of Jihad is exactly the same — to conquer the bad thoughts inside us, to fight for it, that is called Jihad. Outside, killing people on the streets is not called Jihad.”

His words are being seen as a powerful reminder of the spiritual essence of Islam, especially at a time when extremist ideologies continue to distort religious teachings to justify terrorism.

Quran Condemns Killing of Innocents, Says SRK’s Message Aligns with Faith

Islamic scholars and netizens alike are highlighting how SRK’s message echoes Quranic teachings, which strictly prohibit violence against innocent people. The Quran equates the unjust killing of one person with the destruction of all humanity, reinforcing that terrorism has no place in Islam.

SRK’s remarks have sparked conversations around religious tolerance, awareness, and peace, especially important in light of recent events.

Shah Rukh Khan Set to Star in ‘King’ Alongside Daughter Suhana Khan

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next major release, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film marks the first on-screen pairing with his daughter Suhana Khan, who made her debut in The Archies.

Cast of King Includes:

Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan

Abhishek Bachchan

Arshad Warsi

Abhay Verma (Munjya fame)

The movie is reportedly an Indian remake of the French classic Léon: The Professional, and is touted as SRK’s next big-ticket film after the historic box office success of Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in 2023.

SRK Continues to Reign as the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’

After a four-year hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan made a blockbuster return in 2023, re-establishing his title as the “Badshah of the Box Office.” His thoughtful stance on social issues and continued cinematic success further solidify his position not just as a star, but as a voice of reason in the public sphere.