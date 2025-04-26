Mahira Khan Faces Criticism for Deleting Pahalgam Attack Post

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, several Pakistani celebrities, including Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, expressed grief and solidarity with the victims’ families. However, Mahira Khan’s condolence post, shared on social media, was quickly deleted—sparking controversy and questions from netizens across India and Pakistan.

Mahira Khan Calls Violence “Cowardice” Before Deleting Her Post

Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees, initially condemned the violence, calling it an act of cowardice. Her message expressed condolences for the victims and stressed that violence anywhere, in any form, is unacceptable.

However, within moments, the actress deleted her post, leading to widespread backlash online. Social media users questioned her intentions and consistency, especially when other Pakistani actors maintained their statements.

Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Mawra Hocane Among Those Who Spoke Out

In contrast, actor Fawad Khan, known for his roles in Bollywood and Pakistani dramas, posted a heartfelt message urging everyone to stand by the families of the victims. He was joined by fellow Pakistani artists Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Mawra Hocane, and Usama Khan, who also openly condemned the attack.

India Bans Fawad Khan’s Upcoming Film ‘Abir Gulaal’

In a significant move following the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government has banned the release of all Pakistani content, including Fawad Khan’s upcoming film Abir Gulaal. The decision was announced by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, citing rising national security concerns.

About Abir Gulaal:

Lead Cast : Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor

: Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor Supporting Cast : Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, Soni Razdan

: Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, Soni Razdan Director : Aarti S. Bagdi

: Aarti S. Bagdi Producers: Vivek Agarwal, Avantika Hari, Rakesh Sippy, Firuji Khan

This ban echoes earlier actions taken in 2016 after the Uri attack, when Pakistani artists were similarly prohibited from working in India.

Rising Tensions and the Cultural Fallout

With diplomatic tensions escalating, cultural exchanges are once again caught in the crossfire. Netizens on both sides of the border are divided over whether such bans help or hinder peace efforts. Meanwhile, Mahira Khan’s silence after deleting her post has only intensified public scrutiny.