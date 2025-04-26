“Make Pakistan into Two Again”: CM Revanth Reddy’s Bold Call to PM Modi After Kashmir Attack



In a powerful show of solidarity and national unity, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led a candlelight rally from People’s Plaza to the Indira Gandhi statue in Hyderabad on Friday night, condemning the terrorist attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Addressing the public during the event, Revanth Reddy made a strong appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to give a “befitting reply” to the terrorists and consider splitting Pakistan once again, citing historical examples from 1967 and 1971.

“Make Pakistan Into Two Pieces Again”: Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy invoked the legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, recalling how she responded to cross-border aggression by supporting the creation of Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

“Modiji, you are a devotee of Maa Durga. Take inspiration from Indira Gandhi and act against the terrorists. We will fully support any decision you take,” Reddy declared.

He emphasized the need to rise above politics in fighting terrorism and pledged complete support from the Telangana state government for any decisive action the Centre takes.

National Unity Called for in Fight Against Terrorism

Senior Congress leader Hegde also condemned the attack and called for a united stand against terrorism, stating:

“The Centre must act tough. All 140 crore Indians must unite to save the country’s sovereignty. We stand with the families of the victims.”

Prominent Leaders Join Candlelight Rally

The emotionally charged candlelight rally witnessed participation from several key political figures, including:

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka

PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud

Ministers Sridhar Babu, Jupally Krishna Rao, Damodara Rajanarasimha, Ponnam Prabhakar

Majlis Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Former MPs Azharuddin and Salman Khurshid

MLAs and MLCs including Vijayashanthi

The rally ended with prayers for the souls of the victims and slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and strong anti-Pakistan chants.

International Delegates Join in Solidarity

Delegates from around the globe, who were in Hyderabad for the India Summit-2025 International Summit, also joined the candlelight march, showcasing international solidarity against terrorism.