Cannot treat Yunus any different than Hasina: Islamist group’s warning to interim govt



Radical Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam has issued a stern warning to Bangladesh’s interim government and Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, threatening consequences similar to those faced by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina if the government proceeds with the proposals of the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission.

The group has labeled the commission’s recommendations as “anti-Islamic” and demanded its immediate dissolution.

Hefazat Calls for Mass Protest on May 3

Hefazat leaders have announced a mass rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on May 3, protesting the reform commission’s proposals. Protest rallies have already been staged in multiple cities, including Chattogram and Narayanganj, where fiery speeches condemned the recommendations.

At a gathering in Chashara Central Shaheed Minar, Hefazat joint secretary general Mamunul Haque warned:

“Yunus Saheb has stood against Islamic inheritance laws. If he moves forward with these reforms, we will treat him no differently than Hasina.”

Women’s Commission Accused of Undermining Islamic Values

The Women’s Affairs Reform Commission recently submitted a report containing 433 recommendations, including a uniform family law applicable across all religions, covering marriage, divorce, inheritance, and maintenance. Hefazat and other Islamist groups argue these reforms violate Islamic principles.

Ultra-Islamist party Khelafat Majlish also joined the opposition, stating the commission was formed by “atheists and Western supporters” intent on undermining religious and family values in Bangladesh.

Also Read: 12,000 Afghan nationals caught with fake Pakistani passports in Saudi Arabia: Interior committee

Security Tightened Around Key Religious Sites

Security has been ramped up around Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, where Khelafat Majlish held a large protest. The party’s Secretary General, Ahmad Abdul Quader, claimed:

“The proposed uniform family law is a direct attack on Islamic beliefs. We will launch a strong movement if the commission is not abolished.”

Political Unity Fracturing After Hasina’s Ouster

The protests underscore rising tensions within the interim political landscape. Although Islamist groups previously allied with student leaders and Muhammad Yunus in ousting Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, that unity now appears to be unraveling amid debates over women’s rights and Islamic law.