12,000 Afghan nationals caught with fake Pakistani passports in Saudi Arabia: Interior committee

Islamabad: In a shocking revelation, Pakistan’s Senate Standing Committee on Interior has disclosed that over 12,000 Afghan nationals managed to enter Saudi Arabia using fake Pakistani passports over the past five years. The fraudulent activity raises serious questions about the integrity of Pakistan’s passport and identity issuance systems and has impacted international travel credibility.

NADRA and Passport Department Under Fire for Data Tampering

During the high-level meeting, Director General of Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, informed the committee that nearly 3,000 of these individuals used photo-swapped passports, while 6,000 passports were issued through manipulation of NADRA data. This misuse of the national database has led to disciplinary actions against officials, with at least 35 Assistant Directors from both NADRA and the Passport Department under investigation.

Fake Pakistani Identities Hinder Global Mobility for Citizens

Officials believe that the widespread issue of fake Pakistani identities is a key reason behind visa denials by countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE to certain Pakistani cities. Thousands of Afghan nationals were found using fraudulent Pakistani documents, with some having urban and rural Pakistani addresses on their fake passports.

Crackdown in UAE and Ongoing Deportations from Pakistan

Pakistani officials in Dubai have confirmed that many Afghans in the UAE are living under false Pakistani identities. A crackdown is ongoing in the UAE, with arrests and deportations already underway.

Back in Pakistan, the Interior Ministry has accelerated its third phase of deportation for illegal Afghan nationals. Over 80,000 Afghan nationals have been repatriated to Afghanistan since April 1, 2025. Authorities have issued a deadline until April 30, 2025, after which strict deportations will begin, including those holding Proof of Registration (PoR) and Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC).

National Security Concerns and Reforms Ahead

The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for reforms in the issuance of passports and identity documents in Pakistan. The misuse of Pakistani documentation by foreign nationals not only poses a national security threat but also hampers the international credibility of the country’s immigration systems.