Rahul Gandhi in Kashmir: “We Must Stand United to Defeat Terrorism Once & Forever”

Srinagar: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited Jammu & Kashmir on Friday in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians and left dozens injured. Addressing the media at the end of his visit, Gandhi emphasized the need for national unity to combat terrorism, stating that the terrorists’ aim is to “divide society and make brother fight brother.”

“Entire Nation Must Stand as One”: Gandhi’s Call for Unity

Rahul Gandhi met with survivors, security officials, and local leaders during his day-long visit. He stated, “I assure the families who have lost their loved ones that the entire nation stands with them.” He further stressed the importance of unity:

“The idea of the attack was to divide society. It is very important that every individual and the nation as a whole stand together to defeat what the terrorists want to do.”

Gandhi Criticizes Attacks on Kashmiris Outside the State

In a poignant moment, Rahul Gandhi condemned hate incidents against Kashmiris in other parts of the country, calling them “sad” and counterproductive. He urged citizens not to fall into the trap set by extremist elements and to reject divisiveness.

Full Support to Government’s Anti-Terror Measures

The Congress leader stated that he and his party fully back the central government’s measures to fight terrorism.

“We had an all-party meeting yesterday, and the united opposition assured the government that we support any action it takes to end terrorism once and for all.”

Gandhi also met with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and senior Congress leaders, discussing the situation on the ground and the way forward.

Visit to Army Hospital and Message of Healing

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi visited the Army’s Base Hospital in Srinagar’s Badamibagh Cantonment, meeting one of the injured tourists. He also met with delegations from trade, tourism, and the Congress party, sharing a message of “healing the wounds” left by the terror attack.

Political Unity in the Face of Tragedy

Rahul Gandhi had cut short a US visit to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting and the all-party meeting in Delhi, showcasing political unity in the face of tragedy. At that meeting, the Congress reiterated its complete support to the central government’s plan to punish those behind the Pahalgam massacre.

PM Modi Vows Unimaginable Punishment for Terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting to the Pahalgam attack during a speech in Bihar, declared: